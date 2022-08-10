Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
Plan to build 15 new homes in Vermillion County
The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission said Thursday they are in the planning stages of bringing new homes to the northern part of the county.
wamwamfm.com
Robert “Bob” Giltner York
Robert “Bob” Giltner York, 81, passed away peacefully August 3, 2022 in Gonzales, La. Bob was born on August 9, 1940 in Vincennes, Indiana and was the son of Giltner H. and Mary Jane (McClary) York. He was married for 46 years to his adoring wife Mrs. Feona Janelle (Martin) York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One person displaced after Terre Haute house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the call came in at 11:59 pm at 41 Timberlane Turn. Boyed said the fire started in the garage and worked its way to the living […]
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Completes Sale of Kroger Shadow-Anchored Shopping Center Totaling $10 Million in Terre Haute, Indiana
“The sale features a 41,663 SF multi-tenant retail center plus a free-standing single-tenant Starbucks Drive-Thru at a Kroger shadow-anchored shopping center.”. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has completed the sale of South Pointe Crossing, a Kroger shadow-anchored retail property in Terre Haute, Indiana. There were two separate transactions in the execution of the break-up sale strategy at the center with two different 1031 exchange buyers, which featured a free-standing single-tenant Starbucks and a 41,663-square-foot multi-tenant retail center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Kinmundy man injured in single pickup truck crash on Route 161 Extension
A 27-year-old Kinmundy man was injured when his truck left the Route 161 Extension near Stroup Road in rural Kell late Friday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Evan Littrell of Sullivan Road was driving the truck westbound when it ran off the road and rolled upside down on the side of the road.
Fast Casual
Scooters brewing up growth in Illinois
Scooter's Coffee, an Omaha-based drive-thru coffee franchise, is expanding its Illinois presence in Champaign, Urbana, Danville and Paris, Illinois. The expansion into Southeast Illinois is the result of franchise agreements signed by Matt and Angela Kade, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, who own a veterinary hospital. "At one point, I talked with...
freedom929.com
CLARK COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The District 12 Illinois State Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred in Clark County, along Illinois Route 1, near Douglas Road, just north of Marshall. The report indicates that 26 year old Jeremiah T. Boswell from Marshall was northbound on Route 1 in a town and country van when he attempted to turn left into a driveway and crossed the path of a car driven by an unidentified 50 year old woman from Indianapolis, Indiana, who was southbound. Both drivers were taken to a regional hospital with injuries, however the woman was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. Boswell was ticketed for improper lane usage. Route 1 was closed for 3 hours for cleanup.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 11th, 2022
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 29-year-old Zachary Moore of Green Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an obstructing justice charge. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent. The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page. They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it...
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is telling drivers to avoid the area of IL Route 1 at Stewart Road due to a multiple-vehicle accident. A post on Facebook indicated the area of Preston St. at 500 N is also closed.
14news.com
Dispatch: Teen girl injured after getting hit by car in Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Gibson County on Friday. Officials say it happened in Oakland City on East Morton Street, somewhere between South Gibson Street and South Lincoln Avenue. The girl’s condition is unknown at this time. We...
wamwamfm.com
Illinois Man Arrested in Washington
An Illinois man has been booked into the Washington security center. On August 9th, officers with the WPD’s 2nd shift came in contact with 24-year-old Gavin Helms of Golconda, Illinois near NW 14th and W Walnut St. Helms was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for burglary and theft.
2 Paris men in custody after death investigation
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story listed the wrong charges for each defendant. The story has been updated to list the correct charges. PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police on Saturday reported that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested 20-year-old Preston Wallace for […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
WTHI
"We don't want to have to work any fatal accidents out here." Officers are patrolling SR-63 & SR-234 intersection as school starts
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police and Vermillion County Sheriffs are asking you to slow down and pay attention to a new speed limit at the intersection of state road 63 and state road 234. They're hoping taking these measures may prevent another tragedy, like the one that killed...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman escapes injury in early Friday morning crash
A 47-year-old Salem woman escaped serious injury in an early Friday morning two vehicle crash on US 51 South of Bethel Road south of Sandoval. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Melissa Gordon of Tulsa Avenue was northbound on US 51 when she ran off onto the shoulder and struck a parked car. Her vehicle then went out of control, ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and ran down an embankment.
Comments / 0