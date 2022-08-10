(Undated) – A trio of Crawford County people was sentenced on unrelated meth charges during Monday court appearances. According to Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, forty-five-year-old Lois Henon was sentenced to three years in the IDOC on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Forty-four-year-old Rhiannon Goodwin was sentenced to two years on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Thirty-three-year-old Travis Gallaway was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. The Robinson Police Department assisted in the prosecution of all three cases.

