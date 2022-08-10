Read full article on original website
Teen, 17, Identified As East LA Stabbing Victim
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles probation failed to oversee gang member prior to police murders
A violent gang member who killed two police officers was off the radar of Los Angeles County probation officers for 16 months, despite his resume meaning he required supervision, records show. District Attorney George Gascon had given Justin Flores a plea bargain last year in a gun case that resulted...
2urbangirls.com
Car registered in Inglewood used in brazen robbery in Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS – Thieves crashed a black sedan through the front of the Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus store early Saturday morning, getting away in another vehicle before police arrived. The vehicular smash-and-grab burglary occurred about 4:45 a.m. at the store at 9700 Wilshire Blvd., according to Beverly Hills Police...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order, Police Say
A Long Beach woman who allegedly was violating a restraining order was arrested at an apartment complex early Friday, police said. Lorrene Lake, 58, was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Second Street about 12:10 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
scvnews.com
Aug. 17-Sept. 5: LASD Will Increase End-of-Summer DUI Patrols, Checkpoints
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how...
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating possible link between burglary and street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Police investigated the smash-and-grab burglary of a Harvard Heights auto parts store that occurred early Saturday morning at the same time as a nearby street takeover to see if the two were related. Dispatchers received multiple calls at 2:41 a.m. of a smash-and-grab burglary at the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Los Angeles man as Windsor Hills dispensary homicide victim
WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. – A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff’s station were called...
2urbangirls.com
Criminal case dismissed against two Sheriff’s deputies
LOS ANGELES – A judge Thursday dismissed a criminal case against two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were charged with filing a false report that the prosecution contended covered up one deputy’s alleged use of excessive force during a 2018 arrest in East Los Angeles. Superior...
foxla.com
Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder
ARCADIA, Calif. - A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder. 47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car
INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed a minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Murder convictions reversed in Compton shooting that left 3-year-old dead
LOS ANGELES – A state appeals court panel Friday reversed the convictions of two ex-convicts for the murder of a 3-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire during a shootout between the two men in the parking lot of a Compton liquor store. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd...
2urbangirls.com
Maywood shooting leaves man dead
MAYWOOD, Caif. – A man, approximately 25 to 35 years, was found shot dead on a street in Maywood, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Walker Avenue discovered the victim lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Baldwin Park
Baldwin Park, Los Angles County, CA: On Friday, Aug. 12, around 11:33 p.m., Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision on Olive Street and Maine Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers reported one victim...
Looters break into Central L.A. auto parts store after street takeover
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an Autozone store in Harvard Heights was looted following a street takeover early Saturday morning. Police responded to the auto parts store at 1920 S. Western Ave. after receiving reports that more than 30 people were inside the business and looting it from the back of the […]
nypressnews.com
Monterey Park officer killed: Suspect ordered to remain jailed without bail
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer to death during what the district attorney called a robbery attempt in Downey made his first court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid...
2urbangirls.com
Former Inglewood teacher charged with murder linked to additional assault case, authorities seek other victims
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Sheriff’s homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assaults of a teacher who is also a homicide suspect at a news conference Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials and a captain in the Gardena Police...
2urbangirls.com
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
