foxla.com

Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer

LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
2urbangirls.com

Car registered in Inglewood used in brazen robbery in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS – Thieves crashed a black sedan through the front of the Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus store early Saturday morning, getting away in another vehicle before police arrived. The vehicular smash-and-grab burglary occurred about 4:45 a.m. at the store at 9700 Wilshire Blvd., according to Beverly Hills Police...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Criminal case dismissed against two Sheriff’s deputies

LOS ANGELES – A judge Thursday dismissed a criminal case against two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were charged with filing a false report that the prosecution contended covered up one deputy’s alleged use of excessive force during a 2018 arrest in East Los Angeles. Superior...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car

INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed a minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
2urbangirls.com

Murder convictions reversed in Compton shooting that left 3-year-old dead

LOS ANGELES – A state appeals court panel Friday reversed the convictions of two ex-convicts for the murder of a 3-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire during a shootout between the two men in the parking lot of a Compton liquor store. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd...
2urbangirls.com

Maywood shooting leaves man dead

MAYWOOD, Caif. – A man, approximately 25 to 35 years, was found shot dead on a street in Maywood, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Walker Avenue discovered the victim lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
MAYWOOD, CA
KTLA

Looters break into Central L.A. auto parts store after street takeover

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an Autozone store in Harvard Heights was looted following a street takeover early Saturday morning. Police responded to the auto parts store at 1920 S. Western Ave. after receiving reports that more than 30 people were inside the business and looting it from the back of the […]
nypressnews.com

Monterey Park officer killed: Suspect ordered to remain jailed without bail

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer to death during what the district attorney called a robbery attempt in Downey made his first court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

