papermag.com

Jennette McCurdy Is Glad Her Mom Died

ICarly’s Sam Puckett, badass best friend to main character Carly Shay, had some serious mommy issues. Her mom, an abusive, absentee parent portrayed by Jane Lynch, was one of the character’s favorite talking points. Now, over a decade after the Nickelodeon show premiered, Jennette McCurdy, the actress behind the lovable tomboy, has opened up about the trauma she suffered at the hands of her own mother off-screen.
Us Weekly

Millie Bobby Brown Used ‘Unhealthy Situation’ With TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic in ‘Stranger Things’ Performance

Using pain for inspiration. Millie Bobby Brown opened up about how she channeled her emotions about an “unhealthy situation” with TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic into her season 4 Stranger Things performance. “I felt very vulnerable,” the 18-year-old actress told Allure for their September 2022 cover story. “Also, no one on the set knew I was […]
The Independent

Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’

Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
Miranda Cosgrove
Jennette Mccurdy
Page Six

Katharine McPhee wears ‘perfect’ dress for ‘date night’ with David Foster

Dolled up for date night! After a “case of the mondaze,” Katharine McPhee put on the “perfect little date night dress” for an evening out with her husband, David Foster. The “Country Comfort” star, 38, posed for multiple mirror selfies via Instagram Stories, showing off her blue-and-white striped Veronica Beard number ($498). “At least I put some makeup on,” she wrote while rocking the ruched linen frock. “@davidfoster comin in hot,” the “American Idol” added alongside a car emoji before documenting the 72-year-old composer’s arrival. When Foster spotted the singer filming him from their backyard, he asked, “Am I in the shot?” McPhee replied, “Honey, I’m...
People

Tori Roloff Says She's 'Hoping for a Boy' as She and Husband Zach Discuss Baby No. 3 in LPBW Clip

Tori Roloff had early hopes of welcoming another little boy into her family. In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, Tori and husband Zach Roloff — who welcomed their third baby Josiah Luke in April after the filming of the episode — discuss whether they think a baby boy or girl would be easier to add to their then family of four.
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Whitney Way Thore’s Mom, Babs Thore on “My Big Fat Fabulous Life”?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 premiered on August 9, and fans are immediately concerned about Whitney Way Thore and her family. In recent months, Whitney’s mom, Babs Thore, has been going through some scary health struggles. There were even rumors that Barbara “Babs” Thore had passed away, sparking anxiety and panic among the MBFFL community. Fans of the TLC show are concerned about the MBFFL matriarch and want to know what happened to Babs Thore. Many also wonder if season 10 will go into detail about how the Thores are dealing with Babs’ health scare. We reveal the latest news on Babs Thore’s health with this update.
Page Six

Teddy Ray, comedian and viral star, dead at 32

Teddy Ray, a rising voice on the comedy scene, has died just two weeks after turning 32 years old. Fans of the funny man took to social media to mourn the comic, including “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, who commented on Ray’s final Instagram post, “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy.” Stand-up and Emmy winner Katt Williams called the comic “brilliant” while “Insecure” creator and television exec Issa Rae shared an image of a white heart emoji placed over a snap of Ray smiling to her Instagram Stories. Rae’s media company, Hoorae, also paid tribute to Ray, who previously worked with the...
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

