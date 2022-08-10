Read full article on original website
Related
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Husband Defended for Labeling His 7-Year-Old Daughter as 'Manipulative'
A Mumsnet post has got people discussing the difference between a tantrum and manipulation in young children.
Aunt Dragged for Pinning Theft on 5-Year-Old: 'Barely Knows What Money Is'
"She tried to pin a theft on your five year old child," one commenter wrote. "That's messed up."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wife, Daughter Slammed for Stealing Money From Stepsibling, Lying to Cops
According to the now-viral Reddit post, the teen's stepbrother was saving the money to visit his late friend's father.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Responded To The Game’s 10-Minute-Long Diss Track
"It's giving obsessed."
Husband Praised for 'Publicly Humiliating' Wife on Social Media
"She publicly humiliated herself by acting like a petty teen engaged in a social media smear campaign," one user said.
Wife Backed for 'Ruining Friend's Wedding' by Not Telling Husband He Smells
One user commented, "How old is your husband, 5? If he doesn't shower, it's on him."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anne Heche's son mourns mother: 'We have lost a bright light'
Anne Heche's son paid tribute to his mother Friday, saying the family had lost "a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."
Woman Praised for Picking up Sister and Leaving Aunt Without Child Care
"She's 15 and being taken advantage of by her adult aunt. You did the right thing," one user commented.
Woman Revealing to Husband His Mom Is Pregnant Backed Online: 'Felt Sick'
"She told me she wasn't ready and then told me she had no plans of telling him, maybe until the baby was born," wrote the Redditor, explaining the story.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
'Deadbeat Dad' Dragged for Setting 'Conditions' To Take in His 10-Year-Old
"Your ten-year-old daughter living with you shouldn't be conditional," said one comment on the viral Reddit post.
My Ex-Husband Has Turned My Children Against Me—What Should I Do?
"Unfortunately we live in a world where he had money and I didn't. I ended up homeless for 6 years living in and out of shelters."
'I Met the Love of My Life at 68'
I've been married before but I've never had a relationship that has felt this powerful.
Grandparent Slammed for Spending More Money on Granddaughter Than Grandson
One user pointed out, "I mean, really, who asks for $7000 worth of birthday items and actually gets them?"
Police Probe J.K. Rowling Threat From Account That Praised Rushdie Attack
The same Twitter account reportedly posted tweets glorifying Rushdie's attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar.
Dog Owner Dragged for Refusing to Leash 'Incredibly Well-Trained' Retriever
"You are the worst type of dog owner. Leash your dog, always, unless it's an unleashed area," one user commented.
PETS・
Woman Breaking Into Refrigerator to 'Sample' Partner's Food Shocks Internet
Even a lock could not keep her from taking one bite of everything.
Woman Backed for Not Wanting Fiancé's Mother Acting as Son's Grandma
"It's not possible to have too many grandmas. And love is not born, it is earned," one user commented.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0