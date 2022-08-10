ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Seven in 10 Homes for Ukraine hosts find support hindered by cost of living

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nR1cj_0hBdusBK00

Seven in 10 previous or current UK sponsors of Ukrainian refugees say their ability to provide support has been hindered by the cost-of-living crisis, figures have suggested.

Some 21% of people who have or are currently hosting Ukrainians in their homes said the rising cost of living has affected their ability to provide support “quite a lot”, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

A further nine per cent said it affected their ability to help “very much” while 41% said it had been affected “a little”.

Some 26% said it had not affected their ability to help at all while three per cent replied “don’t know”.

It is the first time the ONS has published data on sponsors under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and it cautioned that the figures are experimental.

The Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to the UK if they have a sponsor who can provide accommodation for at least six months.

The body surveyed all UK adults registered with the scheme as of July 7 in collaboration with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

Some 17,702 people responded, with almost three-quarters (74%) currently hosting, four per cent having previously hosted, 18% with their first guests due to move in and three per cent planning to host in future.

One-third (33%) of those with current or previous guests reported meeting them through social media while 23% used a matching service.

More than half (56%) of registered sponsors were female and the most common age range was between 50 to 69 years.

Some 43% of registered sponsors were working full-time while 21% were retired.

Almost all (99%) of current or previous sponsors said they have regularly provided extra support to their guests, such as food, childcare, taking them to appointments and financial help.

The same proportion said they have incurred extra costs due to hosting.

These include higher water, gas and electricity costs (91%), additional food spending (73%), costs of purchasing bedding and toiletries for their guests (71%) and extra transport costs (66%).

Some 10% of the hosts said their guests had contributed financially, with nine per cent saying this was towards food or groceries.

The survey identified variation around how long current sponsors want to continue hosting – six per cent said they want the arrangement to last less than six months, almost a fifth (19%) expected it to last six months, while 23% intended to provide a home for longer than a year.

Of current sponsors who want the arrangement to last six months or less, 23% said they did not plan to continue hosting because of the rising cost of living or because they cannot afford it.

More than half (58%) said they had only intended to provide short-term accommodation.

Of those who planned to provide accommodation for between six and 12 months, 70% said continued £350 “thank you” payments each month would encourage them to host for longer.

When asked what originally encouraged them to apply for the scheme, most people (94%) said they wanted to help people fleeing a war zone.

A minority (10%) said they were motivated by the monthly £350 thank you payments.

The Local Government Association (LGA) called for the Government to consider increasing the monthly thank you payments for those who continue hosting for longer than six months.

Councils are concerned about the number of hosts who have indicated they do not want to continue.

LGA chairman, Councillor James Jamieson, said: “Councils, sponsors and Ukrainian guests all need to know what the options are at the end of the six month initial placement period so they can start planning now.

“We hope a number of Homes for Ukraine sponsors continue to house Ukrainian refugees with them and we are talking to government about how we might encourage that.

“For instance, increasing the thank you payment to a higher amount so the sponsors can be sure it’s not costing them.

“There is a significant risk that – even if rematching is available – many Ukrainian families may need to present as homeless because of a lack of sponsors or other options.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Cost of living – live: Boris Johnson treating No 10 final weeks ‘like one big party’

The Labour Party has accused Boris Johnson of treating his final weeks in No 10 as “one big party” after he was spotted on holiday again as the cost of living crisis worsens. The prime minister was spotted in Greece in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens only a few hours away from where his father Stanley has a villa.A Labour spokesperson said: “On the evidence of the last few months it seems to make little difference if the prime minister is in the office or on holiday.”The Labour official added: “It’s all just one big party for...
U.K.
The Independent

Fears for child asylum seekers going missing from UK hotels at rate of one a week

Child asylum seekers are going missing from Home Office hotels after being left at risk of exploitation and human trafficking, charities have warned.They are disappearing at a rate of one a week, data obtained by The Independent and other organisations shows, and the whereabouts of dozens of vulnerable teenagers is unknown.An open letter signed by 60 charities and campaigners said children as young as 11 had gone missing, adding: “Our concern for these children cannot be overstated. “Already vulnerable, separated and traumatised, isolated from family support networks, they are at the greatest risk of exploitation and trafficking. “Some may have...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Ukrainians#The Homes For Ukraine
The Independent

All the times Donald Trump has leaked classified information, including nuclear secrets

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection with “classified nuclear documents” is not the former president’s first alleged run-in over confidential information.On Monday, FBI agents conducted a multi-hour search at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida private residence.Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI was looking for during their search of Mr Trump’s mansion, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.Here are some other such instances which had the involvement of Mr Trump in the past:Classified information about Isis revealed to RussiaIn May 2017, The Washington Post reported Mr Trump...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump search: Unsealed search warrant suggests ex-president being investigated under Espionage Act

FBI agents who searched President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on Monday found documents classified above top secret as well as the paperwork for Trump ally Roger Stone’s pardon and information about Emmanuel Macron.According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mr Trump’s property which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information – a level of classification above the top secret level which is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal. The...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Independent

German minister decries ecological catastrophe in Oder River

Germany's environment minister said the mass die-off of fish in the Oder River is an ecological catastrophe and it isn't clear yet how long it will take the river to recover.Steffi Lemke spoke Sunday at a news conference alongside her Polish counterpart, Anna Moskwa, after a meeting in Szczecin, a Polish city on the Oder River. The Oder runs from Czechia to the border between Poland and Germany before flowing into the Baltic Sea. Ten tons of dead fish were removed from it last week, but Mokswa said the cause of the mass die-off still has not yet been...
EUROPE
The Independent

We asked nuclear security experts what kind of documents might have been in Donald Trump’s basement

From the moment FBI agents walked out of Mar-a-Lago with boxes under their arms, the contents of the documents contained within have been the subject of fierce speculation.The nature of those documents could determine the level of legal peril Donald Trump faces in the Department of Justice’s investigation into his handling of classified information.Federal authorities have given few clues about what they removed from the former president’s residence on Monday morning, but the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that around 20 boxes were taken from the residence, including “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” an abbreviation that refers to top-secret/sensitive compartmented information.The...
POTUS
The Independent

Ukraine says forces have taken out bridge in Kherson impacting Russian supply lines

Ukrainian forces claim they have taken out a bridge that has impacted Russian supply lines to the southern Kherson region.The Russian-occupied area is under attack by Ukraine’s troops as part of a counteroffensive after it was captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces in the early stages of the war.As part of the assault, the Antonivsky Bridge was reportedly put out of action following long-range rocket attacks a few weeks ago. Now a structure on the dam at Nova Kakhovka cannot be used after attacks by Ukrainian troops.“The Russians no longer have any capability to fully turn over their equipment,”...
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump did not offer ‘nuclear codes’ in fundraising email, fact-check finds

Reports that former president Donald Trump’s political action committee shared nuclear codes in a fundraising email have been debunked. An image purporting to show a fundraising appeal under Mr Trump’s name on Thursday was found to have been fake, according to a fact check by the Associated Press. The email in the altered image - which was never actually sent by the Save America Pac - stated “The nuke codes are 15-25-50-80” and asked if Mr Trump could count on recipients to donate an amount ranging from $15 to $80. “Trump’s team did not send that email, a representative...
POTUS
The Independent

Number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats this year exceeds 20,000

More than 20,000 people have been detected crossing the English Channel in small boats so far this year, government figures show.Ministry of Defence (MoD) data published on Sunday shows that 607 people were detected crossing the Channel in the 24-hour period between 12 and 13 August. They were transported in 14 small boats.On 1 August, nearly 700 migrants made the treacherous journey – the highest number on any one day this year. The previous highest number was 651, recorded on 13 April.Large groups of migrants, many young children and women among them, were brought to shore by UK Border...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Call to Tory leadership contenders to protect vulnerable as bills soar

The two remaining Tory leadership contenders are facing a call to more than double the level of Government support to low-income families to avert a cost-of-living crisis “catastrophe” over the winter.Seventy charities and community organisations have signed an open letter to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak warning families on benefits face a £1,600 shortfall over the coming months, despite receiving £1,200 in the last Government support package.In the letter, co-ordinated by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), they warn soaring energy bills mean many low-income households are already facing in a choice between skipping meals or not heating their homes properly, and...
WORLD
The Independent

Co-founder of UK Black Pride ‘blown away’ by community solidarity

The co-founder of UK Black Pride said she was “blown away” with the community solidarity shown after more than 15,000 people joined the annual event on Sunday.Europe’s largest pride celebration for LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern-descent took place in a new venue this year, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, as the number of attendees continued to rise.Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, who is known as Lady Phyll, is one of the event’s co-founders and is executive director of UK Black Pride.Lady Phyll, who identifies as a lesbian, remembers much smaller numbers when the event was...
WORLD
The Independent

GOP backs Trump, escalates dark rhetoric after FBI search

Republicans in Congress who are relying on Donald Trump to excite voters in the fall elections are not only defending the former president against the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home but politically capitalizing on it with grave and potentially dangerous rhetoric against the nation’s justice system. The party that once stood staunchly for law-and-order has dramatically reversed course, stirring up opposition to the FBI and tapping into political grievances and far-right conspiracies that fed the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. It's all part of the GOP’s election year strategy to harness voter outrage over...
POTUS
The Independent

Government must ‘overrule nimbys’ on new reservoirs to combat drought, says infrastructure tsar

Government ministers must be able to overrule opposition from local MPs, councillors and residents to new reservoirs in a bid to combat widespread drought, the infrastructure tsar has warned.Sir John Armitt, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, said there was “increasing urgency” for more reservoirs amid the threat of water shortages.Speaking out against the nimbyism – those who say “not in my back yard” – Sir John warned that giving in to local campaigns would cost the Conservatives at the polls.“If you constantly fail to make sure that the basic infrastructure that everyone needs to live their lives is being provided,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Kangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in Australia

A kangaroo was filmed attempting to break into the Russian embassy’s front gate in Australia.CCTV captured the roo attempting to make its way through the gate of the Canberra-based embassy before realising it was far too big to fit through the gaps.After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the kangaroo gives up and carries on hopping along the footpath.The embassy said they had “detected an unauthorized access attempt” but reassured viewers that “no harm done”.Many turned to social media to quip that the animal was lashing out at Russia over their barbaric invasion of Ukraine.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Emma Thompson defends ‘important’ intimacy co-ordinators working on sex scenesMeteor makes loud boom as it travels across Utah skyBristol Balloon Fiesta: Dozens of hot air balloons fill sky as they take flight
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy