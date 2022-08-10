Frankie Boyle cleared by Ofcom over Boris Johnson joke on The Last Leg

Frankie Boyle has been cleared by Ofcom over comments he made on Channel 4 show The Last Leg about Boris Johnson .

In July, when host Adam Hills asked the comedian if he had anything nice to say to the outgoing prime minister, Boyle said that Johnson looked “like someone injected Hitler’s DNA into a panna cotta” and he hoped that “vent opens up in the ground and clawed hands drag [Johnson] screaming into hell.”

The media regulator received 11 complaints about Boyle’s remarks, but has confirmed that it will not take any action.

