ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Ohio parent charged after over 200 teens partied at his property

By John Lynch
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjnjV_0hBducIw00

OHIO ( WTRF )- A man from Jefferson County is facing multiple charges after over 200 teens allegedly partied on his property.

Many teens were underage, says Jefferson County officials, and that party grew bigger after word got out over social media.

The party was discovered by authorities after they were called to Trinity Medical Center West when one of the people at the party was treated for a head injury because they allegedly got pistol-whipped.

Four teens who were allegedly at the party told deputies that the property was in a dead-end area and was isolated by one house nearby.

Dolly Parton visits Ohio State in support of Imagination Library

One of the four teens was a 16-year-old- who said she was punched in the nose by a large male from Wheeling, WV when she tried to break up one of the fights.

A McMechen, WV male was taken to Wheeling Hospital with cuts to his face and head after being struck by a broken bottle.

According to the report, the teens told deputies that the property owner, Travis Turkal, was present during the property, and before the party was broken up, he fired a shotgun in the air and yelled, ” Who wants this? I will blast any of ((expletive.).” They also claimed that Turkal pointed the gun at multiple party members as they ran to their vehicles.

Deputies said when they arrived at the property, they found alcoholic cans, bottles, and boxes spread around the area.

Miami Valley has yet to receive monkeypox vaccines

Turkal allegedly told deputies that his 17-year-old was going to have a party, but he wasn’t there for most of it. When he returned home, the party was “an unreasonable size,” and everyone had to leave.

Turkal claimed that he did not show any firearms or shoot any weapon. and that fights started “when he attempted to take peoples’ car keys.”

Turkal is charged with aggravated menacing, child endangerment, and having weapons while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Mingo Junction Police executes warrant for drugs; saves 8 children

MINGO JUNCTITON, Ohio (WTRF) Mingo Junction Police officers are taking a hard stance on crime. After a months long investigation, officers got criminals off the streets and made sure kids were safe. Numerous complaints from citizens came in about the concern of a house on Lockhart Ave. They said there was heavy foot traffic and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Alcoholic#Firearms#Wheeling Hospital
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Your Radio Place

Trial set in Muskingum County for Cambridge woman charged with over 150 felonies

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A September trial has been set in the Muskingum County Court for Rhonda Boyd of Cambridge. Boyd was indicted and then arrested in May with over 150 felony charges. She was a former bail bondsman with Anytime Bail Bonds in Cambridge. Her indictment alleged that she...
CBS Pittsburgh

Mother of teen fatally shot in Uptown mourns her son: 'I held his hand the whole time'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenage football player had his whole future ahead of him until he became a victim of gun violence.Alex Kowalyk's mother Vanessa is speaking out and calling for change. She describes her son as a good kid. She said Alex didn't do drugs and adored his younger sister. She said they had just moved from McKeesport to Shadyside for a better life the very day he was killed. He was on life support for 13 hours before he passed away. "I held his hand the whole time and I didn't leave him for a minute," she said. "I was there...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTN

WDTN

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy