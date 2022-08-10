ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E.ON announces profits of more than £3bn amid cost of living crisis

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

E.ON has made profits of over £3bn in the last six months, amid a cost of living crisis that is gripping the UK.

The UK’s biggest energy supplier said that the results, spanning January to June, showed a 15 per cent fall in pre-tax profits.

They are projected for a full-year adjusted pre-tax profit of around £6.4bn to £6.6bn.

Households in the UK owe energy suppliers around £1.3m in debt as customers struggle to pay rising bills.

Market analysts Cornwall Insight have predicted an 81 per cent price cap in October.

U.K.
The Independent

'China threat' emerges in elections from UK to Australia

It's not just the economy. While inflation and recession fears weigh heavily on the minds of voters, another issue is popping up in political campaigns from the U.K. and Australia to the U.S. and beyond: the “China threat."The two finalists vying to become Britain's next prime minister, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, clashed in a televised debate last month over who would be toughest on China.It's a stark departure from outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s business-focused “Sinophile” approach and part of a hardening of anti-China rhetoric in many Western countries and other democracies, like Japan, that is coming out...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: What the partition means to young south Asians like me, 75 years on

Tomorrow marks 75 years since the partition of India. It marks 75 years since the largest mass-migration in history, in which a subcontinent was split in two, with families, friends and communities torn apart, furthering a lifetime of division.As a young British Pakistani, this day evokes mixed feelings. I feel pride that the subcontinent was able to be freed from the hundreds of years of hardship and economic decline caused by the British empire, but heartbroken at the horrors that quickly ensued.For those who don’t know – which is many of us, given the gaping holes in the history...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

