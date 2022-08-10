E.ON announces profits of more than £3bn amid cost of living crisis
E.ON has made profits of over £3bn in the last six months, amid a cost of living crisis that is gripping the UK.
The UK’s biggest energy supplier said that the results, spanning January to June, showed a 15 per cent fall in pre-tax profits.
They are projected for a full-year adjusted pre-tax profit of around £6.4bn to £6.6bn.
Households in the UK owe energy suppliers around £1.3m in debt as customers struggle to pay rising bills.
Market analysts Cornwall Insight have predicted an 81 per cent price cap in October.
