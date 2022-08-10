Police: Officer injured after highway patrol car hit by truck on LIE

News 12 has learned a police officer has been injured in a crash on the Long Island Expressway.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Exit 36 in North Hills.

The highway patrol officer was investigating another accident, officials say.

That is when police say his patrol car with emergency lights on was struck in the rear of the vehicle by a truck.

The officer sustained injuries to his neck and back.

The man driving the truck stayed at the scene and has not been charged.

The officer is expected to be OK.