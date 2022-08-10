ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

Why I've Stopped Using My Debit Card

For me, the protection that comes with using a credit card outweighs the convenience of a debit card. Gas stations can now put a hold of $175 on a debit card. Credit cards offer far more fraud protection than debit cards. Back when I was on Facebook, I remember a...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Motley Fool

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

It Cost Me $1,925 More Than Expected to Sell My House. Here's Why

With so much to get done before the house went on the market, I ended up spending more than I imagined. It's easy to overlook the costs of preparing a home to sell. By determining how much you expect to spend prepping your home, you can plan for the expense.
Motley Fool

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST 2.34%) Q2 2022...
Motley Fool

We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement

Social Security updates can be very important to beneficiaries. Big news about the program is scheduled for October, and it's information seniors won't want to miss. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

How to Generate $1,000+ in Passive Income Each Month

Investing in real estate is a great way to secure a stream of passive income. You can put money into physical real estate, REITs, or both. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

The Secret to Building Wealth in the Stock Market Without Lifting a Finger

Investing in the stock market is a smart way to build wealth. Compound earnings can help you accumulate more than you might think. The right approach can maximize your earnings while minimizing risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Alphabet's advertising business is seeing some headwinds, but is positioned nicely for the long term. Latin America's e-commerce deployment is far from complete, and MercadoLibre stands to benefit. Twilio's CEO recently reaffirmed his growth goal for the next two and a half years. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

3 Passive Income Generators Down Between 11% and 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Verizon's 5.7% dividend yield is the highest it has been in the last decade. Pool Corp.'s price-to-earnings ratio is the lowest it has been in ten years. Tractor Supply looks to continue lowering its share count while raising its dividend annually. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

It Pays to Work in Retirement -- Despite the Drawbacks Involved

Many seniors don't want to work after spending years in the labor force. But working offers a host of benefits having nothing to do with an actual paycheck. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
