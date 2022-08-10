Read full article on original website
Related
thebengilpost.com
CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal
Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot
The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
advantagenews.com
The Illinois State Fair opens today
The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
geneseorepublic.com
Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects
A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
wnns.com
Grant Middle School Receives Support From Local State Farm ® Agent
(Springfield, IL— August 11, 2022)—Local State Farm Agent Mark Cortesi in Springfield, is. demonstrating what it means to be a Good Neighbor by stepping up to help local students at. Grant Middle School. This Friday, State Farm Agent Mark Cortesi will be collecting school. supplies at his office...
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: See the sights at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out this gallery of some pictures from the 2022 Illinois State Fair. This gallery will be updated as more pictures become available.
WCIA
Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc
Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
GOP, sheriff’s union shoots down Democratic county board candidate
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Voting along party lines, the McLean County Board Thursday night rejected a woman from Normal’s bid to fill a vacant board seat after the head of the sheriff deputies’ union said her “anti-police” views would divide the community. Democrat Krystle...
capitolwolf.com
Springfield pawnshops help ends meet
Amid decades-high inflation, first-time use of pawnshops is up nationwide and locally. “We’ve seen new people who’ve never pawned before because they simply need twenty bucks to be able to get through the last three days of the week . . . to get their groceries or to get to work,” said Mike Richter of Piggy Bank Pawn on West Jefferson. “Real simple stuff.”
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
WAND TV
$19.8 million railroad overpass grant goes to Springfield
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass. The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
City Attorney Gives Green Light To Revised Wyndham Zoning Attempt
Springfield’s city attorney says a New York developer can proceed with a revised zoning request to allow some of the Wyndham City Centre downtown to be converted to apartments. The City Council has twice rejected the request, which initially called for 400 apartments and 80 hotel rooms in the...
WAND TV
Springfield Memorial Hospital opens renovated maternity suites
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Memorial Hospital has finished renovations to its Family Maternity Suites. The $3.87 million project involved 23,464 square feet of space on the nonprofit hospital’s seventh floor. The renovations included ten labor rooms, nine postpartum rooms and two obstetric emergency spaces, as well as a...
1470 WMBD
Bailey’s wife’s social media comments under scrutiny
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor is again under scrutiny due to posts on his wife’s social media. Springfield’s WMAY reports one of Cindy Bailey’s posts, dating back to 2016, showed her calling on people to cancel their Netflix accounts for “normalizing homosexuality”. Others raised doubts about the 2020 election, and included endorsement of a “no migrants” policy.
taylorvilledailynews.com
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital Shelbyville Announces New President and CEO.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville has a new President and CEO. Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham will also serve as President and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. Markham says he is looking forward to serving the patients and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd.
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
Springfield man hit by train dies
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train. Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
capitolwolf.com
Pedestrian killed by train
A 51-year-old pedestrian who was brought into HSHS St. John’s Hospital by EMS after being struck by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue in Springfield was pronounced dead in the emergency room around 11:30 Friday night. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning and the...
Comments / 0