Police arrest man for felonies after car chase
A Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy was alerted to a suspicious person on Thursday around 7:50 a.m. in Elberfeld. Reports say the person who was seen approaching women and made them feel uncomfortable, was described as a male driving a black Mercedes SUV.
New details revealed in Evansville murder case
EVANSVILLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department has released new details in an ongoing murder investigation after a dead body was found wrapped in twine. Michael L. Thomas, 33, was arrested Friday for murder. The victim in the case, Patrick White, had been missing since July. During an interrogation, Michael claims he wasn’t responsible […]
EPD: Man arrested for murder of missing man
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an arrest has been made after a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead inside of a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. According to a release from EPD, a tip led to detectives obtaining a search warrant for the home […]
Henderson police looking for burglary suspect
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating a burglary at a Henderson business. It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. Officers were called to Sam’s Market in the 1000 block of Clay Street for a report of glass being broken out of the front door. Police cleared the building but did not find anyone inside. […]
Retired Spencer County Lieutenant passes away
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — With great sadness, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their former Lieutenants passed away. Retired Lieutenant Byron “Dale” Kessinger’s death was made public on August 12, a day after his passing. Deputies say that in 1979, Dale began his career as a Reserve Deputy for Spencer County Sheriff’s […]
WLKY.com
Man charged after stolen car pursuit ends in crash on I-64
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Part of Interstate 64 in southern Indiana has reopened after a crash that stemmed from a stolen vehicle pursuit. Harrison County Sheriff's Department has identified the driver as Bryan Mays. They said he had two active felony warrants out of Kentucky. Police said Mays fled...
WANE-TV
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
wwbl.com
Jasper Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Possible Suspects
The Jasper Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying subjects in the photograph in reference to an incident that occurred at approximately 4:00 AM on 08/07/2022. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.
Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
14news.com
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer reaches plea agreement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman accused of dragging a police officer has entered a plea agreement. Maeling Smith was arrested in May of 2021 for allegedly dragging an officer while he tried to place her in custody. The officer was dragged for about a block. Once he broke...
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
WIBC.com
Evansville Explosion Likely “Accidental”, Three Victims ID’d
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has released the names of the people killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The explosion happened just after 1:00 p.m. local time Wednesday along North Weinbach Avenue, damaging 39 homes, severely damaging 11, and completely destroying a couple of homes immediately nearby where the explosion happened inside one of the homes.
Washington Police arrest man wanted out of Illinois
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — 24-year-old Gavin Helms was previously wanted out of Illinois on burglary and theft charges. Tuesday, he found himself behind bars in Daviess County on new charges. Officers with the Washington Police Department say they came in contact with the Golconda resident near NW 14th and W Walnut Street. Helms had a […]
WGNtv.com
Married couple, neighbor killed in Evansville, Indiana explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WGN/WEHT) — Authorities on Thursday identified the three people killed in an Evansville, Indiana house explosion. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the three victims as Charles Hite, 43; Martina Hite, 37; and Jessica Teague, 29. Authorities say a married couple who lived in the house died along with a neighbor who was in the house next door.
Man found guilty in Oregon Street murder
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After three days of deliberations, court officials tell us a jury has found 30-year Fabian Bennett guilty of murder in shooting death of Carlis Falls. The shooting happened on December 28, 2021 outside a home in the 900 block of W Oregon Street. The night of the shooting, witnesses near the […]
14news.com
EPD: 1 hospitalized after morning accident on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews responded to an accident on Lloyd Expressway and South Cullen Avenue. They say that call came in around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say the crash happened after the involved driver was almost hit by another car.
vincennespbs.org
Illinois man arrested in Daviess County
A man is facing drug and weapons charges in Daviess County. Washington Police say they came in contact with 24-year old Gavin Helms at Northwest 14th and West Walnut on Tuesday. He was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for Burglary and Theft. Helm’s was found...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
14news.com
Dispatch: Teen girl injured after getting hit by car in Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Gibson County on Friday. Officials say it happened in Oakland City on East Morton Street, somewhere between South Gibson Street and South Lincoln Avenue. The girl’s condition is unknown at this time. We...
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
