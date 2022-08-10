ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury joins Watford on season-long loan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BPnH_0hBdrrBy00

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury has joined Championship side Watford on a season-long loan deal with the option of a permanent move.

The 24-year-old has linked up with the Hornets, subject to English Football League clearance, as they attempt to secure their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Highly-rated midfielder Hamza Choudhury has signed for Watford FC on a season-long loan with an option to buy, the club confirms.

“The 24-year-old joins from Premier League side Leicester City, where he has plied his trade since the age of seven and has gone on to make a total of 84 first-team appearances since making his debut against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in September 2017.”

Former England Under-21 international Choudhury had two loan spells at Burton earlier in his career, but has gradually worked his way into the first-team picture at the King Power Stadium.

He was used as a substitute in the Foxes’ FA Cup final victory over Chelsea in May 2021 and also played a part in the club’s march to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League last season.

Watford launched their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United and followed it up with a 1-1 draw at West Brom on Monday evening.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stoppage-time header from Harry Kane earns Tottenham point at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off at full-time as Harry Kane snatched Tottenham a 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea. England captain Kane was anonymous until burying a header from an added-time corner, to leave honours even in a tempestuous London derby at a sweltering Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Nottingham Forest continue summer spending spree with Remo Freuler signing

Nottingham Forest have made Remo Freuler their 15th summer signing and boss Steve Cooper made no apologies for the influx of players. Hours after promoted Forest won their first home game in the Premier League for 23 years thanks to a 1-0 success over West Ham they added Freuler to their squad for an undisclosed fee.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte in focus as rivals see red in fiery London derby

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows twice during a fiery 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham. The first flashpoint with the managers occurred in the 68th minute after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had equalised for Spurs with Conte going chest to chest with his opposite number, who was remonstrating with fourth official Peter Bankes over a contentious Rodrigo Bentancur tackle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamza Choudhury
newschain

No worries for Brighton boss Graham Potter ahead of Newcastle match

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns as they welcome Newcastle to the Amex Stadium. Midfielder Jakub Moder (knee) is the only absentee for Seagulls head coach Graham Potter. Having opened their season with victory at Manchester United, Potter is likely to stick with the same starting XI. Newcastle midfielder Jonjo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford Fc#Uk#Championship#Hornets#English#Football League#The Premier League#Chelsea#West Brom
newschain

Jon Dahl Tomasson hails Blackburn’s ‘team spirit’ and ‘PlayStation goals’

Jon Dahl Tomasson praised Blackburn’s “tremendous” performance “under difficult circumstances” as his side maintained their 100 per cent start with a 2-1 win over West Brom. The Championship leaders clinically dispatched their only shots on target as Ben Brereton Diaz brilliantly curled home the opener...
FIFA
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne stars as Manchester City crush Bournemouth

Kevin De Bruyne scored the pick of the goals as Premier League champions Manchester City crushed promoted Bournemouth 4-0. City went ahead with 19 minutes gone when Erling Haaland, who had only five touches in the entire first half on his home debut, slid Ilkay Gundogan in to score, and De Bruyne extended their lead 12 minutes later with a stunning finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Nottingham Forest off the mark with victory over West Ham

Nottingham Forest won their first Premier League home game for 23 years with a 1-0 success over West Ham. The City Ground had not hosted a top-flight match since 1999 and Taiwo Awoniyi ensured it was a winning homecoming for Forest with his first-half goal. The striker, who until Saturday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chuba Akpom double rescues point for Middlesbrough to deny Sheffield United

Chuba Akpom spared the blushes of team-mate Ryan Giles as his brace earned Middlesbrough a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at the Riverside. The Blades looked to be heading for all three points when Giles rifled the ball into his own net midway through the second half, but, having already struck in the first half with a close-range finish, Akpom scored again with eight minutes remaining as he directed a header past goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Clinical Blackburn make West Brom pay for missed chances

Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1. Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target. A moment of individual brilliance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Barcelona open to discussing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal with Chelsea

Barcelona will be open to discussions over a fee for Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the PA news agency understands. Chelsea are understood to be continuing their interest in Aubameyang, with Thomas Tuchel still retaining a strong relationship with the 33-year-old from the pair’s Borussia Dortmund days. The Blues have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford. The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up. Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Karlan Grant back injury a concern for Steve Bruce after West Brom cup progress

West Brom manager Steve Bruce admitted match-winner Karlan Grant is a doubt for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship trip to Blackburn after being forced off in the 1-0 Carabao Cup win against Sheffield United. Grant’s 73rd-minute header from Callum Robinson’s cross secured a tie at League One Derby before he...
SOCCER
newschain

Jurgen Klopp will not lose sleep over the transfer dealings of other clubs

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he remains impervious to the activities of other clubs and will not be drawn into transfer deals. The Reds boss essentially completed all his summer business by the start of July, bringing in potential Darwin Nunez for a potential club-record fee alongside teenager Fabio Carvalho and defender Calvin Ramsey.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy