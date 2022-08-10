Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
Paper shortage delays checks to Hoosiers
(Network Indiana) – If you’re still waiting on that $125 payment from the state that went out in May for some people, it may end up being combined with the $200 checks just approved by the state legislature. The state auditor’s office was able to get the money to roughly half of Hoosiers eligible by direct deposit. The hold-up with checks has been because the special paper they’re printed on has been on back order.
vincennespbs.org
Housing projects benefit from READI money
Much of the $15 million in READI funds will be used for housing. Last week, it was learned that the state’s READI grant awards program gave $15 million to the Indiana First Region counties of Knox, Pike, Perry, Spencer, and Harrison. Indiana First says nearly 400 homes are being...
Comments / 0