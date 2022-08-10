Read full article on original website
VU pays homage to former mayor
A new historical marker at Kimmell Park will honor the park’s namesake. During the Great Depression, Vincennes Mayor Joseph Kimmell procured WPA funds to construct Kimmell Park near Vincennes University. In 2015, the city transferred ownership to the university. Three million dollars in improvements soon followed. To pay homage...
Paper shortage delays checks to Hoosiers
(Network Indiana) – If you’re still waiting on that $125 payment from the state that went out in May for some people, it may end up being combined with the $200 checks just approved by the state legislature. The state auditor’s office was able to get the money to roughly half of Hoosiers eligible by direct deposit. The hold-up with checks has been because the special paper they’re printed on has been on back order.
Local gospel band One Cause performs in Evansville
A worship concert in Evansville features local talent. The Christian Band One Cause and Hanna Klein will open for nationally known recording artists and performers Sidewalk Prophets. Andrew Staggs is with One Cause, which is not only a band but is also a cause. He urges the public to support...
Illinois man arrested in Daviess County
A man is facing drug and weapons charges in Daviess County. Washington Police say they came in contact with 24-year old Gavin Helms at Northwest 14th and West Walnut on Tuesday. He was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for Burglary and Theft. Helm’s was found...
Washington man arrested and charged with Child Solicitation
A Washington man is charged with Child Solicitation. Police report that they began an investigation on 3rd shift on Tuesday. They say 20 year old Austin McCoy allegedly had been in contact with a teenager. After looking into the report, McCoy was arrested on the charge. The investigation continues.
Housing projects benefit from READI money
Much of the $15 million in READI funds will be used for housing. Last week, it was learned that the state’s READI grant awards program gave $15 million to the Indiana First Region counties of Knox, Pike, Perry, Spencer, and Harrison. Indiana First says nearly 400 homes are being...
