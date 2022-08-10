Mark Luiso identified as Everett man stabbed to death in city Monday night; was reportedly protecting son before altercation

Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police looking for suspect in assault and rape at Tufts Medical T stop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are looking for a man accused of assault and rape at the Tufts Medical T stop last week. Police released photos of Steven Coffey, who they said is believed to be homeless and frequents the downtown area. Authorities are asking for anyone who knows of...
Police: More than 15 shell casings found after exchange of gunfire in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire in Somerville early Saturday. Police say shots fired were reported around 1:05 a.m. in the Memorial Road area. Witnesses told police a person on foot exchanged gunfire with two others on a scooter on River Road. No injuries were...
Boston police seeking to identify suspect in indecent assault and battery case
Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an indecent assault and battery case. The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue, police said. The suspect, who could be seen in a security image, is described...
Man shot, killed in shooting in Boston’s South End
One man is dead after police said he was shot and killed Saturday in Boston’s South End neighborhood. Police responded to a shooting at about 10 p.m. on Saturday in the area of 58 West Dedham St. Officers, upon arriving, found an adult man suffering from a gunshot would.
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Driver in custody following crash where multiple vehicles, a person, and a house were struck
CHELSEA, Mass. — A person is in the custody of police following a multi-vehicle crash in Chelsea. The crash took place on Williams Street by Arlington Street, Friday evening. Police say that four vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles struck an elderly woman. A house was also struck.
whdh.com
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
Man dies at Brockton pond Sunday; police investigating
Police are investigating after a man died at a pond in Brockton Sunday morning. The man was found in the water at D.W. Field Park shortly before 10 a.m., Brockton Police Department said on Twitter. The department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the unattended death. No other information...
Man in his 60s accused of attacking 80-year-old man at Park Street MBTA station
A man in his 60s is accused of attacking an 80-year-old man Friday morning at the Park Street MBTA station in Boston, according to authorities. MBTA Transit Police said a fight broke out between the two men around 10 a.m. after the older man approached the younger one to reclaim a bag in the other man’s possession that he alleged was his.
Officer Sean Murphy will not face criminal charges for 2021 fatal shooting of Stephanie Gerardi in Saugus
Nearly a year to the day after Officer Sean Murphy fatally shot a Saugus woman who police say was advancing on him with a knife, the Essex District Attorney’s office announced Friday it will not pursue criminal charges against the officer. On Aug. 14, 2021, four Saugus police officers...
Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church. Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 10: Police Arrest 2 & Serve 3 Summonses; Catalytic Converters Stolen
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, August 10, 2022:. Box truck at Vivint Solar on Ballarvdale Street had both catalytic converters cut out. (1:59am) Edward Salvator Mitrano (66, Billerica) was arrested on 3 warrants. (3:07am) Matthew Kimball Abbot (46, Tewksbury) was served...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-290 in Worcester struck by ‘multiple’ cars including tractor trailer, police say
A 27-year-old Worcester man was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday on Interstate 290 after police say he was struck by “multiple” cars and potentially a tractor trailer while walking on the highway. Police said it is “unclear” if any of the drivers knew they had struck the...
80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station
BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
ABC6.com
Missing teen found, North Providence police say
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
Carolyn Putnam identified as 53-year-old Spencer woman found dead in Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park
Police this week identified the 53-year-old Spencer woman found dead in a lake in the town earlier this month. A lifeguard discovered the body of Carolyn Putnam floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a Facebook post from the Spencer Police Department.
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday
On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
Next step: Harmony Montgomery case now a murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This week, New Hampshire authorities announced the Harmony Montgomery investigation is taking a new turn. “I’m beyond saddened to stand here today to announce the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester New Hampshire Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg announced. The...
Driver cited in crash that killed beloved gardener
The driver who hit and killed an elderly woman in Providence over the weekend with his car has been cited, according to authorities.
Boston police investigating after man shot dead in Mattapan overnight
Police in Boston said they have opened a homicide investigation after a man was gunned down in Mattapan Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound near 4 Oak Hill Ave. after they received reports of a person shot in the area. The man was...
