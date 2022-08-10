ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Progress made for chicken ordinance in Lisbon

By Michael Reiner
 4 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Village Council passed the second reading of a new ordinance to allow chickens in the village.

It passed 3 to 2.

A new ordinance was made to reflect changes to the original draft during the last meeting.

The next and final reading will take place on August 23.

#Nexstar Media Inc
