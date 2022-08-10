Progress made for chicken ordinance in Lisbon
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Village Council passed the second reading of a new ordinance to allow chickens in the village.
It passed 3 to 2.Local ice cream, desserts shop closes its doors
A new ordinance was made to reflect changes to the original draft during the last meeting.
The next and final reading will take place on August 23.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 1