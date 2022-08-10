Progress made for chicken ordinance in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Village Council passed the second reading of a new ordinance to allow chickens in the village.

It passed 3 to 2.

A new ordinance was made to reflect changes to the original draft during the last meeting.

The next and final reading will take place on August 23.

