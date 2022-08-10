Read full article on original website
Midwest Monster Fest next month postponed to 2023
Due to some unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances, the next edition of Midwest Monster Fest — previously scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at East Moline’s Rust Belt — must be postponed until 2023, according to the event’s Facebook page. “This decision was not an easy one, but rather...
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
Photo Gallery: Trashapalooza is back in Iowa City
I wholeheartedly promise that nobody is checking for your six-year-old Swiffer Wet Jet that you just plopped on the side of the road next to the off-putting beige chair with three missing legs. Look me in the eyes: We are not interested. The season has commenced: summertime is over and...
Join the fun at the Fairmount Block Party!
The Davenport Public Library invites you to connect with local organizations, learn about library services and meet your friends and neighbors Saturday, August 13, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Enjoy children’s activities, raffles and free lunch while supplies last.
Grant money is music to QC school’s ears
Extra funding to boost supplies and programs for students is music to any teacher’s ears. But that’s especially sweet for Mara Goodvin, general music teacher at Ridgewood Elementary School in Rock Island, who’s raised $37,000 in private funding the past two years to create a unique outdoor music lab at her school in the southwest part of the city, 9607 14th St. West.
35th annual Tug Fest underway
The only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River is underway now in LeClaire and Port Byron. From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.
Enjoy a frosty treat at Cops & Cones!
Davenport police officers invite you to come out and enjoy a frosty treat!. The Davenport Police Association is hosting its Cops & Cones ice cream social and wants you to join the fun for a free single-dip Whitey’s ice cream cone or a Fla-vor-ice Popsicle. Meet and greet Davenport police officers at this family friendly event.
Davenport boys advance to Little League World Series
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — The state of Iowa will once again be representing the Midwest and possibly the United States in the Little League World Series. On Friday afternoon, the Davenport boys won the Midwest Regional Championship, knocking off the boys from Webb City, Missouri 4-3. The Iowa team held a 3-1 lead and was no-hitting Webb City before giving up two run sin the 6th inning. Iowa came back to take the lead 4-3 in the top of the 7th and retired Webb City with a pop-up to second base.
Tug Fest continues in LeClaire and Port Byron
Tug Fest continues this weekend in LeClaire and Port Byron with the theme of “Mardi Gras – Beads and Boots.”. The Tug-for-a-Cause beneficiary is the 911 Memorial at the LeClaire Fire Department. Tug Fest includes live bands, carnival rides, food and fireworks. It also includes the only Tug-of-War...
Beer billboard battle: Quad Cities breweries duke it out through signs on opposite sides of the river
DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you've passed by Front Street Brewery or Wake Brewing recently, you might have caught sight of some billboards directing you across the river for a taste of local beer. The rival billboards are part of a fun game of poking the bear being played by...
Rock Island fills new community engagement position
The city of Rock Island has hired former Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times reporter Sarah Hayden as community engagement manager, a new position for the city. She started in the job Monday, Aug. 8. “I am very excited about joining such a strong and talented team already in place with the...
See ‘Party in the Park’ races where officer times runners
Does anyone run fast enough to get a ticket? Watch and see!. Local 4 News Meteorologist Andy McCray found the perfect weather Thursday to join Davenport Police – and representatives from other city departments – at the Party in the Park in Ridgeview Park, an 11 acre park that at 1819 Ridgeview Drive, Davenport, that gave families plenty of room to enjoy games and food.
Play online bingo with Davenport Public Library
The Davenport Public Library will have you yelling “BINGO!”. The whole family can join the fun for online bingo Saturday, August 13 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Registration is required, and winners will win prizes. One you’re registered, bingo cards will be emailed to you. To register, click here.
Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong storms possible this afternoon and evening. Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with ways to help children in need. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Milan Harvest Festival returns on Labor Day Weekend
The Rock Island-Milan Little League, in collaboration with the Village of Milan, will host the Milan Harvest Festival on Labor Day weekend at Camden Park in Milan. In addition to a variety of carnival rides and games, there will be food vendors, live music, a beer garden, craft fair/farmer’s market, exhibitor’s area, disc golf tournament, and fireworks, a news release says.
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport
After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
Rock Island inching toward downtown improvements
Tom Norman is stuck between Rock Island and a hard place, which are now pretty much the same thing. The owner of the three-story 1895 building downtown that housed the Daiquiri Factory and The Arena bars, he now is left with neither. After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory (1809 2nd Ave.) due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years.
Aquatic Center announces end-of-season hours
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is wrapping up yet another fun and safe summer with the Muscatine Aquatic Center adjusting operating hours in August and September to accommodate for staffing shortages leading up to the new school year. The Muscatine Aquatic Center will reduce open hours as follows:. August...
Church invites public to free compassion retreat
The Spiritual Growth Mission at Grace Lutheran Church, Davenport, will present “Living Compassion for the Sake of the World,” a free retreat featuring certified spiritual director Pastor Elaine K. Olson, MDiv, LCPC, on Saturday, Aug. 20. The retreat will take place from 8:30 a.m.-noon in the Pat Bell Hall at the church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport.
