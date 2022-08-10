Actress Anne Heche has died after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5. She was 53 years old. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” a representative for Heche told People in a statement on behalf of her family and friends. She remains on life support so OneLegacy Foundation can find recipients, as the actress wanted to donate her organs.

