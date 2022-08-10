ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

tvinsider.com

How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.
tvinsider.com

‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series

We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
tvinsider.com

Who Is Des? Meet Devi’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Love Interest

Never Have I Ever is back for Season 3 and introducing a new love interest into Devi Vishwakumar’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) life with Anirudh Pisharody‘s Nirdesh, a.k.a. Des. While the show already has an existing triangle between Devi, her boyfriend Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and on-again-off-again academic rival Ben...
tvinsider.com

‘Major Crimes’ Turns 10: Where’s the Cast Now?

A decade ago now — on August 13, 2012 — TNT’s police procedural The Closer ended and the spinoff Major Crimes began, with Mary McDonnell’s Sharon Rayder taking over for Kyra Sedgwick’s Brenda Leigh Johnson as head of the Major Crimes Division and many stars of The Closer reprising their LAPD roles on the new show.
tvinsider.com

‘Walking Dead’ Anthology, Life of Princess Di, Season Finales (‘Westworld,’ ‘Grantchester’), ‘South Park’ Concert

The Walking Dead spawns an anthology of stand-alone vignettes set in the zombie apocalypse. An HBO documentary relives Princess Diana’s turbulent life in the public spotlight. Among series signing off in the late midsummer: HBO’s Westworld, PBS’ Grantchester, Starz’ P-Valley and more. South Park marks its 25th anniversary with a raucous concert from Colorado’s Red Rocks Park.
tvinsider.com

How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock

After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
tvinsider.com

Garret Dillahunt Previews the Deal His Character Makes in ‘Sprung’

No one gets out of jail free in Greg Garcia’s (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) quirky, heartfelt comedy Sprung, about underdog inmates granted early release from a state co-ed prison at the pandemic’s onset. Bonus: It reunites Hope leads Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton. Dillahunt plays smart,...
tvinsider.com

Anne Heche Dies: Star of ‘Donnie Brasco,’ ‘Volcano,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ & More Was 53

Actress Anne Heche has died after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5. She was 53 years old. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” a representative for Heche told People in a statement on behalf of her family and friends. She remains on life support so OneLegacy Foundation can find recipients, as the actress wanted to donate her organs.
The Independent

Justin Sylvester explains why he pushed Jenna Bush Hager away from him twice on Today show

Justin Sylvester has explained why he moved Jenna Bush Hager away from him on the Today show.The presenter and Marry Me star was guest co-hosting Wednesday’s episode (10 August) when viewers noticed him shurgging Hager’s hand off his shoulder, and then lightly moving her away from him, while they were watching chef Andy Baraghani roast a chicken.Hager, 40, laughed at Sylvester’s actions, and could be seen looking at the camera several times.She also asked Sylvester, 35, at one stage: “Do you want me to go?” The moment was considered unomfortable by viewers, and sparked a debate surrounding consent, with...
tvinsider.com

‘Chesapeake Shores’: Meghan Ory Says Abby Makes Her Choice ‘With Her Heart’

“No more breakup bangs,” Meghan Ory says with a laugh. The actress, who’s played practical divorcée and mother of two Abby O’Brien since Chesapeake Shores’ 2016 debut, knows the show’s diehard fans, called “Chessies,” will be excited to hear it. After spending time getting over love Trace (Jesse Metcalfe), Abby is ready to move on in the series’ sixth and final season. In last October’s cliffhanger, she left a voicemail message saying, “I think maybe we should give us a try” for one of the two men hoping to date her next. Was it kindhearted third-grade teacher Jay (Greyston Holt) or playful billionaire Evan (Robert Buckley, above, with Ory)?
TV SERIES

