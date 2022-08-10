Viola Boyz summer nationals roll out this weekend
The Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Summer Nationals will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at 686 240th St., Viola, Ill.
General pit pass admission is $25 per day for adults.
For more information or to get tickets, call or text Chad Kinsey, 309-737-8736.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.
Comments / 0