Viola, IL

Viola Boyz summer nationals roll out this weekend

By Linda Cook
 4 days ago

The Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Summer Nationals will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at 686 240th St., Viola, Ill.

General pit pass admission is $25 per day for adults.

For more information or to get tickets, call or text Chad Kinsey, 309-737-8736.

