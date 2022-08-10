ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Boil water advisory lifted in Akron after water tests safe

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HWLz_0hBdrIjt00

The City of Akron Water Division's precautionary boil water advisory was lifted Wednesday after tests conducted over the last 24 hours confirmed the drinking water is safe, according to a city news release.

Customers no longer need to boil their drinking water or take any special precautions, as the water is safe to consume and can be used normally, city officials said.

The boil water advisory was issued Monday after a 36-inch pipe was removed and water pressure reduction was experienced on the west side of Akron, Fairlawn, and Copley.

The U.S. EPA suggests doing the following to prevent lead exposure in drinking water during plumbing work:

  • If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.
  • Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.
  • Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

RELATED: City of Akron Water Division issues 'precautionary' boil water advisory for parts city and other communities

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereporternewspaperonline.com

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Portions Of West Akron And Surrounding Communities

— The City of Akron Water Division has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Akron, Copley, and Fairlawn, effective immediately. Monday evening, the City of Akron issued a precautionary boil advisory for portions of West Akron, Copley, and Fairlawn following a reduction in water pressure. Water testing...
WFMJ.com

Bacteria contamination advisory issued for Mosquito lake

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has issued a bacteria contamination advisory for Mosquito Lake in Trumbull County. ODH's "BeachGuard" website has issued a yellow flag warning on the Mosquito Creek Reservoir just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The yellow flag indicates a bacteria advisory. BeachGuard's website states that the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

After years of closing due to toxic algae blooms, Chippewa Lake now sees increased use

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio — Residents of Chippewa Lake have dealt with the lake closing periodically due to toxic algae blooms, but one group helped search for solutions. “This area in particular, north of us, which is where the lake, the water flows from, historically has been a farming area,” Mark Krosse said, a founding member of the Save the Lake Coalition.
CHIPPEWA LAKE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
Akron, OH
Health
City
Fairlawn, OH
City
Copley Township, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WFMJ.com

Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties

People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Epa#Water Pressure#Boiling#Plumbing#Tap Water
cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ eviction protection for renters

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing kangaroo in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. Officials said the department...
STARK COUNTY, OH
luxury-houses.net

Exceptional Lakefront Estate in Bay Village on Market for $5.9M

The Estate in Bay Village is a luxurious home where interior is tastefully done throughout to boast much of natural light now available for sale. This home located at 30708 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,955 square feet of living spaces. Call Joann Musbach (Phone: 440 225-7506), Kristen A Eiermann (Phone: 440 935-0993) – Howard Hanna for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bay Village.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
fox40jackson.com

Ohio girl’s lemonade stand near food festival shut down after complaint

An 8-year-old girl selling lemonade near an Ohio food festival had her operation shut down by local police after they received a complaint. Asa Baker was selling lemonade in an alley outside the business where her father works near the Alliance, Ohio Rib and Food Festival last weekend when she says a local police officer asked her to shut down the stand, WJW-TV reported.
ALLIANCE, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy