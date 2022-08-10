Boil water advisory lifted in Akron after water tests safe

The City of Akron Water Division's precautionary boil water advisory was lifted Wednesday after tests conducted over the last 24 hours confirmed the drinking water is safe, according to a city news release.

Customers no longer need to boil their drinking water or take any special precautions, as the water is safe to consume and can be used normally, city officials said.

The boil water advisory was issued Monday after a 36-inch pipe was removed and water pressure reduction was experienced on the west side of Akron, Fairlawn, and Copley.

The U.S. EPA suggests doing the following to prevent lead exposure in drinking water during plumbing work:

If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

