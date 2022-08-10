Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Yosemite fire ecologist who urged prescribed burns has died
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Jan van Wagtendonk, a longtime federal scientist at Yosemite National Park who is credited with advocating use of prescribed fire in managing forests, died last month, the park and the U.S. Geological Survey said. Van Wagtendonk, a fire ecologist, died July 15 at...
Fatal Wreck Closes Northbound Highway-29 Between Highway-221 And Highway-121
Northbound lanes were closed around midnight on Highway-29 at the Highway-221 connector in Napa County as California Highway Patrol and Napa Police investigated a fatal car wreck. According to a Nixel alert sent by the Napa Police Department at 12:14 a.m., lanes were closed from Highway-221 to Highway-121. Traffic is...
Luxury San Francisco high-rise 33 Tehama sees second major flood
"There is water flow in the elevator shafts," a complaint read.
Another Bay Area CVS pharmacy is closing next month
The only full CVS store in this East Bay city is closing.
Road Closures Planned Sunday For Car Show
FREMONT (BCN) The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G...
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market
Apparently, cooler heads did not prevail.
After bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us to open two new stores in Bay Area
Toys 'R' Us continues its comeback.
Update: Suv Hit Tree In Fatal Traffic Crash Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said. A 2005 Infiniti sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street around 3 a.m. Saturday when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street, according to police.
One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
Controversy erupts over bike lane upgrades outside SF concert venue
"What we saw on Twitter yesterday was fear."
Update: Church Lane Reopened In Wake Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash
SAN PABLO (BCN) Church Lane in San Pablo is now fully open in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane and found a 57-year-old cyclist suffering from major injuries, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Routes: Breeze drops route from SFO before it even takes off
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival announces more artists
The bill includes a pair of legendary Talking Heads alums.
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
Traffic Stop Leads To Firearm Arrest
SAN MATEO (BCN) Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop. Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner and driving on a suspended license, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
Two Arrests Made In Connection With July Homicide
OAKLAND (BCN) Two arrests have been made in connection with a homicide that took place in Oakland July 17, police said. Major Willis and a suspect described as a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the. homicide, according to police. Kon Fung, 52, was shot just after 11 a.m....
70-Year-Old Suffers Major Injuries In Crash On Bolling Drive
NOVATO (BCN) A 70-year-old man suffered major injuries when he was hit by a vehicle in Novato Saturday evening, police said Sunday. Officers were sent at 6:50 p.m. to Bolling Drive near Marin Valley Drive following a report of a collision. The first officer to arrive located the pedestrian who...
Police Arrest Suspect In A Series Of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe cut out a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius.
