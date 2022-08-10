ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

Yosemite fire ecologist who urged prescribed burns has died

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Jan van Wagtendonk, a longtime federal scientist at Yosemite National Park who is credited with advocating use of prescribed fire in managing forests, died last month, the park and the U.S. Geological Survey said. Van Wagtendonk, a fire ecologist, died July 15 at...
WINTERS, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
SFGate

Road Closures Planned Sunday For Car Show

FREMONT (BCN) The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G...
OAKLAND, CA
Person
North West
SFGate

Update: Suv Hit Tree In Fatal Traffic Crash Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said. A 2005 Infiniti sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street around 3 a.m. Saturday when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
SAN JOSE, CA
#Small Craft Advisory#San Pablo Bay#San Francisco Bay#Bay City#Suisun Bay
SFGate

Update: Church Lane Reopened In Wake Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

SAN PABLO (BCN) Church Lane in San Pablo is now fully open in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane and found a 57-year-old cyclist suffering from major injuries, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
SAN PABLO, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

Traffic Stop Leads To Firearm Arrest

SAN MATEO (BCN) Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop. Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner and driving on a suspended license, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Two Arrests Made In Connection With July Homicide

OAKLAND (BCN) Two arrests have been made in connection with a homicide that took place in Oakland July 17, police said. Major Willis and a suspect described as a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the. homicide, according to police. Kon Fung, 52, was shot just after 11 a.m....
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

70-Year-Old Suffers Major Injuries In Crash On Bolling Drive

NOVATO (BCN) A 70-year-old man suffered major injuries when he was hit by a vehicle in Novato Saturday evening, police said Sunday. Officers were sent at 6:50 p.m. to Bolling Drive near Marin Valley Drive following a report of a collision. The first officer to arrive located the pedestrian who...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In A Series Of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe cut out a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius.

