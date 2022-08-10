ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LASD deputy who captured photos of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash recounts scene

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified today in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.Deputy Doug Johnson said he hiked for more than an hour through remote, brush-filled terrain to get to the accident scene. He searched the site for about 15 minutes looking for...
Kobe Bryant lawsuit: LA County deputy who took photos of crash site claims he lost phone in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified Friday in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
Texas Nurse's Crash Kills Six Including Pregnant Woman

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Los Angeles in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Franco Pepi called "one of the most horrific crashes that we've seen.". The driver, 37-year-old traveling nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton from Houston, was charged Monday with six counts of murder...
Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.

A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public's help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
Anne Heche, 53, will have life support turned off as blood tests show 'signs of narcotics'

"It is currently in the process of gathering additional evidence; to include final toxicology results, and medical records from both parties involved."It is the intent of the investigating Detectives to present this case to the appropriate prosecuting office: the Los Angeles County District Attorney or the Los Angeles City Attorney's office once all pertinent evidence has been gathered."The spokesman added that the preliminary blood tests showed clear "signs of narcotics." Her family said in a statement: "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition.She is not expected to survive."They continued to say there are plans in place to possibly donate the star's organs, adding: "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.".
Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff's deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff's Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's information Bureau.
Residents at Long Beach apartment complex threatened by woman yelling racial slurs

What started as a nuisance for Long Beach residents at an apartment complex has completely turned into a nightmare. A woman has been caught and recorded spewing hate and racial slurs towards her neighbors. After being arrested and later released by police, the woman is now threatening her neighbors. "This should go right around your neck, you little N***," the woman was recorded saying. Yukatan Everett Mason lives next door to the woman. He has to walk by the woman's apartment everyday. "Her place is right there. I have to go up the stairs every single day and every day I'm praying to God that...
