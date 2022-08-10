Read full article on original website
Related
LASD deputy who captured photos of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash recounts scene
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified today in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.Deputy Doug Johnson said he hiked for more than an hour through remote, brush-filled terrain to get to the accident scene. He searched the site for about 15 minutes looking for...
An LA Sheriff's Deputy who photographed Kobe Bryant's body after the 2020 helicopter crash has no regrets over the way the pictures were handled
The deputy told the court on Friday that he had "no regrets" about taking the photos, or airdropping them to a fire captain he met at the scene.
A woman lost her cousin in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. Weeks later, she saw LA County officials sharing graphic photos of the crash site at a gala, she testified.
Luella Weireter testified on Friday that she heard an LA fire official say "I can't believe I just looked at Kobe's burnt up body" at a 2020 gala.
foxla.com
Kobe Bryant lawsuit: LA County deputy who took photos of crash site claims he lost phone in Las Vegas
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified Friday in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy showed a bartender graphic photos of Kobe Bryant's body. Video evidence showed them laughing afterwards.
A bartender and a 'disgusted' private citizen give a closer look at the night that a cop shared grisly photos of Kobe Bryant's dead body at a bar.
ESPN
Vanessa Bryant's attorney argues photos of Kobe Bryant's remains shared 'for a laugh'
LOS ANGELES -- An institutional "culture of callousness" led Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters to shoot and share photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, a lawyer for Bryant's widow told a jury on Wednesday.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Nurse’s Crash Kills Six Including Pregnant Woman
Six people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Los Angeles in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Franco Pepi called “one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve seen.”. The driver, 37-year-old traveling nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton from Houston, was charged Monday with six counts of murder...
Jury Will See Messages Taunting Vanessa Bryant After Kobe’s Death – But Not All of Them
Lawyers representing Vanessa Bryant in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County won’t be allowed to show jurors taunting social media messages she received about Kobe Bryant’s death sent to her before it became public knowledge that sheriff’s deputies and firefighters had distributed graphic photos. They will, however,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.
A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
mynewsla.com
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles
Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing
DALLAS (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board said the impact of landing was so hard that the flight attendant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness who lodged civilian complaint claiming an LA County fire official was flashing Kobe crash photos at awards ceremony will be allowed to testify at Vanessa Bryant trial
The woman claims that she heard a fire captain holding his stomach and saying, "I just saw photos of Kobe all burned up before I'm about to eat."
Who is Nicole Linton? Houston nurse had multiple prior crashes, LA County DA confirms
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash near Los Angeles that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman, her baby and her unborn baby -- has been charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, also was charged...
Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton
Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
celebsbar.com
Anne Heche, 53, will have life support turned off as blood tests show 'signs of narcotics'
“It is currently in the process of gathering additional evidence; to include final toxicology results, and medical records from both parties involved."It is the intent of the investigating Detectives to present this case to the appropriate prosecuting office: the Los Angeles County District Attorney or the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office once all pertinent evidence has been gathered."The spokesman added that the preliminary blood tests showed clear “signs of narcotics.” Her family said in a statement: "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition.She is not expected to survive."They continued to say there are plans in place to possibly donate the star's organs, adding: "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.".
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
Residents at Long Beach apartment complex threatened by woman yelling racial slurs
What started as a nuisance for Long Beach residents at an apartment complex has completely turned into a nightmare. A woman has been caught and recorded spewing hate and racial slurs towards her neighbors. After being arrested and later released by police, the woman is now threatening her neighbors. "This should go right around your neck, you little N***," the woman was recorded saying. Yukatan Everett Mason lives next door to the woman. He has to walk by the woman's apartment everyday. "Her place is right there. I have to go up the stairs every single day and every day I'm praying to God that...
Two Sentenced to Life Without Parole in 13-Year-Old Girl's Killing
Two men convicted in the killing of a 13-year-old Whittier girl more than two decades ago were sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Comments / 0