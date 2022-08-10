Read full article on original website
'I'm Here Now': Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Makes Statement in NFL Debut
The third-round rookie shined in his debut Saturday.
Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
Falcons Provide Drake London Injury Update: Will Rookie WR Miss Time?
London left Atlanta's preseason opener after recording his first catch.
Fantasy Alert: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Touted as 3-Down RB by Pete Carroll
The Rashaad Penny hype train has ground to a halt. The Seattle Seahawks running back is dealing with groin tightness and is expected to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Kenneth Walker III should start in his place, and he received gushing praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who told reporters Thursday that the team would "feel comfortable with" having Walker play all three downs:
Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
ESPN: Insiders 'Skeptical' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Land Contract Due to Money Gap
It's looking increasingly unlikely that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will ink a long-term contract. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported people around the NFL are "skeptical" that a deal gets done before Jackson's self-imposed deadline of Week 1. "Some of the people I'm talking to around the league are a...
Titans' Mike Vrabel Says Malik Willis Must 'Be More Decisive' Throwing the Football
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said rookie quarterback Malik Willis has room for improvement as a passer after Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Willis made some highlight-reel plays with his legs in his debut, including a seven-yard touchdown run, but he completed a modest six of...
Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
Over 650 Black NFL Retirees Have Neurological Tests Rescored After Court Ruling
Around 300 former Black NFL players are now eligible for financial compensation from the league's $1 billion concussion settlement after their neurological tests were rescored to eliminate adjustments to test scores based on race. Maryclaire Dale of the Associated Press reported Friday the cases of over 650 former players were...
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Both 'In Command' for Panthers vs. Commanders, Rhule Says
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declined to commit to Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback following a 23-21 preseason win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday. "I have to really watch the tape to see exactly what they did, but I thought they were both...
Joe Burrow Returns to Bengals Practice Following Appendectomy in July
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at practice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Burrow returned Sunday after missing approximately 2.5 weeks after he underwent surgery to remove his appendix. The only other time he missed with an injury over his three-year career came during his 2020 rookie campaign when...
Texas WR Agiye Hall Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest for Criminal Mischief
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended by the football program indefinitely following his Thursday arrest for criminal mischief, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Friday. "We're aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for...
Panthers' D.J. Moore Shown on Video Jumping into Stands to Break Up Fight at Fan Fest
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore leaped into the stands at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night to break up an argument at the team's Fan Fest event. <a href="https://twitter.com/idjmoore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@idjmoore</a> Break’s Up Fight In Stands At Fan Fest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyHero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyHero</a> 💫 💙🖤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarolinaPanthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarolinaPanthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FanFest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FanFest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TikTok?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TikTok</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/viral?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#viral</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trending?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trending</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaymorning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaymorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/FTDK1z6PIb">pic.twitter.com/FTDK1z6PIb</a>
Ravens' Lamar Jackson Sets Week 1 as Deadline to Complete Contract Extension
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson does not plan to negotiate a new contract once the 2022 NFL regular season begins. According to Ryan Mink of the team website, Jackson said Saturday that Week 1 is his cutoff for contract talks. Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Jackson responded, "Yeah, for sure," when...
John Harbaugh 'Very Confident' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Agree to New Contract
Lamar Jackson still hasn't agreed to a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're just four weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season. With the veteran quarterback slated to enter free agency at the end of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the sides will agree to a new deal (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):
Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB
Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise
The 2022 NFL season is here. Well, the preseason contests have arrived at least, and the games that count will follow close behind. So, do you have your pick for Super Bowl LVII yet? If not, you've come to the right place, as we're looking past the favorites and spotlighting three dark-horse teams sure to exceed expectations.
Jets' Robert Saleh: Quincy Williams' Late Hit on Jalen Hurts Was 'Egregiously Awful'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he spoke with linebacker Quincy Williams about his "egregiously awful" late hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during Friday night's preseason game. Hurts had already made two steps out of bounds before Williams delivered the hard hit, which led to a...
Cardinals' J.J. Watt Asks Twitter for Help with Baby Rattlesnake Stuck in Bathroom
Living in Arizona comes with the benefit of warm weather virtually year-round, but there's also the occasional hazard of finding a snake in your bathroom. Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt apparently had that happen to him, as he put out a call on Twitter for advice about what to do with one of the creatures:
Carson Wentz Showed 'Grace' and 'Class' in 'Pompous' Interview, Commanders Pres. Says
Washington Commanders president Jason Wright ripped into reporter Scott Abraham on Friday, calling him a "pompous, unprofessional mess" for his line of questioning to quarterback Carson Wentz in a recent interview. Thankfully, Carson demonstrated grace & class in response to this pompous, unprofessional mess. I recognize you have made a...
