Atlantic City, NJ

Bleacher Report

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Touted as 3-Down RB by Pete Carroll

The Rashaad Penny hype train has ground to a halt. The Seattle Seahawks running back is dealing with groin tightness and is expected to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Kenneth Walker III should start in his place, and he received gushing praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who told reporters Thursday that the team would "feel comfortable with" having Walker play all three downs:
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
Bleacher Report

Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
Bleacher Report

Over 650 Black NFL Retirees Have Neurological Tests Rescored After Court Ruling

Around 300 former Black NFL players are now eligible for financial compensation from the league's $1 billion concussion settlement after their neurological tests were rescored to eliminate adjustments to test scores based on race. Maryclaire Dale of the Associated Press reported Friday the cases of over 650 former players were...
Bleacher Report

Joe Burrow Returns to Bengals Practice Following Appendectomy in July

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at practice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Burrow returned Sunday after missing approximately 2.5 weeks after he underwent surgery to remove his appendix. The only other time he missed with an injury over his three-year career came during his 2020 rookie campaign when...
Bleacher Report

Texas WR Agiye Hall Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest for Criminal Mischief

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended by the football program indefinitely following his Thursday arrest for criminal mischief, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Friday. "We're aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for...
Bleacher Report

Panthers' D.J. Moore Shown on Video Jumping into Stands to Break Up Fight at Fan Fest

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore leaped into the stands at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night to break up an argument at the team's Fan Fest event.
Bleacher Report

John Harbaugh 'Very Confident' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Agree to New Contract

Lamar Jackson still hasn't agreed to a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're just four weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season. With the veteran quarterback slated to enter free agency at the end of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the sides will agree to a new deal (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):
Bleacher Report

Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB

Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise

The 2022 NFL season is here. Well, the preseason contests have arrived at least, and the games that count will follow close behind. So, do you have your pick for Super Bowl LVII yet? If not, you've come to the right place, as we're looking past the favorites and spotlighting three dark-horse teams sure to exceed expectations.
