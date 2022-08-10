Read full article on original website
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
SFGate
Road Closures Planned Sunday For Car Show
FREMONT (BCN) The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G...
Routes: Breeze drops route from SFO before it even takes off
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
SFGate
Fatal Wreck Closes Northbound Highway-29 Between Highway-221 And Highway-121
Northbound lanes were closed around midnight on Highway-29 at the Highway-221 connector in Napa County as California Highway Patrol and Napa Police investigated a fatal car wreck. According to a Nixel alert sent by the Napa Police Department at 12:14 a.m., lanes were closed from Highway-221 to Highway-121. Traffic is...
Another Bay Area CVS pharmacy is closing next month
The only full CVS store in this East Bay city is closing.
SFGate
Traffic Stop Leads To Firearm Arrest
SAN MATEO (BCN) Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop. Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner and driving on a suspended license, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
After bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us to open two new stores in Bay Area
Toys 'R' Us continues its comeback.
SFGate
Update: Church Lane Reopened In Wake Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash
SAN PABLO (BCN) Church Lane in San Pablo is now fully open in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane and found a 57-year-old cyclist suffering from major injuries, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
SFGate
Two Arrests Made In Connection With July Homicide
OAKLAND (BCN) Two arrests have been made in connection with a homicide that took place in Oakland July 17, police said. Major Willis and a suspect described as a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the. homicide, according to police. Kon Fung, 52, was shot just after 11 a.m....
SFGate
Yosemite fire ecologist who urged prescribed burns has died
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Jan van Wagtendonk, a longtime federal scientist at Yosemite National Park who is credited with advocating use of prescribed fire in managing forests, died last month, the park and the U.S. Geological Survey said. Van Wagtendonk, a fire ecologist, died July 15 at...
San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market
Apparently, cooler heads did not prevail.
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
Luxury San Francisco high-rise 33 Tehama sees second major flood
"There is water flow in the elevator shafts," a complaint read.
Controversy erupts over bike lane upgrades outside SF concert venue
"What we saw on Twitter yesterday was fear."
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
SFGate
70-Year-Old Suffers Major Injuries In Crash On Bolling Drive
NOVATO (BCN) A 70-year-old man suffered major injuries when he was hit by a vehicle in Novato Saturday evening, police said Sunday. Officers were sent at 6:50 p.m. to Bolling Drive near Marin Valley Drive following a report of a collision. The first officer to arrive located the pedestrian who...
SFGate
Five Arrested In Connection With Possession Of Loaded Gun, Other Crimes
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City last week arrested five individuals in connection with possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes. Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of crimes including being a minor in possession of a handgun, possession of brass knuckles and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, according to the Redwood City Police Department.
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In A Series Of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe cut out a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius.
San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival announces more artists
The bill includes a pair of legendary Talking Heads alums.
'Catastrophic failure': California university accidentally kills 21,000 fish
"We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."
Walgreens 'substantially contributed' to SF's opioid epidemic, judge says
Walgreens stores in SF over-dispensed opioids and failed to report suspicious orders, a judge's decision said.
