SAN PABLO (BCN) Church Lane in San Pablo is now fully open in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane and found a 57-year-old cyclist suffering from major injuries, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

SAN PABLO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO