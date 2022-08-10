ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Umbrella needed today and tracking lower humidity this weekend

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be isolated showers this morning with rain becoming likely this afternoon into the evening. A cold front will slowly move through the area tonight. The front will give us a good chance for rain after 3 pm through the evening. Rain could be heavy at...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units.  “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern Fan Fest

STATESBORO, Ga. — Statesboro, Georgia - The Georgia Southern Eagles hosted their annual fan fest at Paulson Stadium Saturday night. The media was unable to film the practice. However we were able to catch up with Coach Clay Helton afterwards. "After nine practices to be where we were," says...
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

I-95 in Jasper Co. impacted by 'large scale traffic collision'

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Drivers should avoid I-95 outside of Hardeeville. City officials say that the area of I-95 near the 2-mile marker north and southbound may be closed due to the South Carolina Highway Patrol actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel. Jasper...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
WJCL

Savannah Police investigating a shooting downtown Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Downtown. Authorities say it happened on the 300 block of Williamson Street. One man was injured. Police say he was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing story. Check back with WJCL for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Body recovered from water along Savannah's riverfront

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Port Wentworth murder suspect in custody

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:. Port Wentworth Police say Butler was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. in Port Wentworth. The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night while trying to find his killer. Officers were called a little...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

Hilton Head fire chief Retirement

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

