WJCL
Umbrella needed today and tracking lower humidity this weekend
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be isolated showers this morning with rain becoming likely this afternoon into the evening. A cold front will slowly move through the area tonight. The front will give us a good chance for rain after 3 pm through the evening. Rain could be heavy at...
WJCL
Rare air...August cold front to bring some relief from heat and humidity
A rare August cold front will dip south of coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry this weekend. As the front pushes south it will take rain chances with it and also deliver a less humid airmass. The lower humidity is expected to arrive Saturday night leading to a 'pleasant' and suntastic...
WJCL
Cold front to deliver another round of thunderstorms, then lower humidity
A rare August cold front is set to bring big changes to the forecast this weekend. The changes include drier and less humid weather. Before the first cold front arrives...another round of thunderstorms is likely. Friday will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. A spotty shower or...
WJCL
Severe weather leads to downed trees, power outages across Bryan County
ELLABELL, Ga. — Several people in Bryan County spent Thursday morning cleaning up storm debris and making repairs after powerful winds swept through the area the previous night. The storm came just a few months after a deadly tornado hit the same area. Bryan County Emergency Services officials told...
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
WJCL
Georgia Southern Fan Fest
STATESBORO, Ga. — Statesboro, Georgia - The Georgia Southern Eagles hosted their annual fan fest at Paulson Stadium Saturday night. The media was unable to film the practice. However we were able to catch up with Coach Clay Helton afterwards. "After nine practices to be where we were," says...
WTGS
I-95 in Jasper Co. impacted by 'large scale traffic collision'
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Drivers should avoid I-95 outside of Hardeeville. City officials say that the area of I-95 near the 2-mile marker north and southbound may be closed due to the South Carolina Highway Patrol actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel. Jasper...
Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
WJCL
Crash shuts down northbound, southbound lanes of I-95 in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — A large-scale crash on I-95 near mile marker 2 impacted both directions of travel for several hours on Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened at approximately 7:36 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WJCL
Residents living near the new Islands Expressway meet with those involved with the project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An Islands Expressway study is coming as neighbors met with county commissions to voice their concerns over crashes and construction. On a daily basis, cars travel the bridge nonstop, but residents says safety concerns are a priority with frequent car accidents. "Let me tell you...
WJCL
Doctors race against time to save 7-year-old Savannah boy diagnosed with rare brain disease
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah family's son is in Minnesota battling a rare disease that rapidly destroys brain tissue and often causes death. Back in March, 7-year-old Grayson Cronin and his older brother Nathan came down with a nasty stomach bug. Nathan had to be hospitalized. "In the process...
Our trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Our trip to Hilton Head, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com. Some of the best vacations are the ones where you do four things – sleep, beach, eat, repeat. That’s exactly what we did on our trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
WJCL
Neighbor, longtime customer reacts to destructive fire at beloved Chatham County restaurant
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A landmark restaurant in Chatham County went up in flames on Thursday. The fire started just after midnight at Pearl's Saltwater Grille. Kim Scott lives down the road from the waterfront restaurant. She told WJCL she had been going to the seafood spot since she was a child.
wtoc.com
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
WJCL
Savannah Police investigating a shooting downtown Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Downtown. Authorities say it happened on the 300 block of Williamson Street. One man was injured. Police say he was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing story. Check back with WJCL for updates.
wtoc.com
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
WJCL
Inflation and schools: Beaufort County shares impact on student lunch prices
BEAUFORT, S.C. — As the school year begins, local districts are being impacted by inflation. “Our school nutrition program really isn’t immune to it all,” said Chief Financial Officer of the Beaufort County School District Tonya Crosby. “Pepperoni has been going up 65 percent,” she said.
WJCL
UPDATE: Port Wentworth murder suspect in custody
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:. Port Wentworth Police say Butler was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. in Port Wentworth. The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night while trying to find his killer. Officers were called a little...
WJCL
Hilton Head fire chief Retirement
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
WJCL
'Sharing the baseball knowledge': Former Benedictine standout, Carter Holton hosts baseball clinic
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former Benedictine Cadet, Carter Holton, returned to his old stomping grounds to host a baseball camp Friday night. The first "Carter Holton Baseball Clinic" at Benedictine Military School. More than 80 kids attended the camp from third grade to eighth grade. Although, due to the bad...
