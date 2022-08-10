ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, SC

4d ago

and they tried to blame it on the older brother ppl needs to keep guns locked up from children this is careless on the parents so they should be arrested

Steven Robinson
3d ago

My Heart ❤goes out to them in this tragedy, No parent wants to lose their child, unfortunately there's only what if ?But what there is?Is a GOD that's bigger than What if !,So I pray 🙏🏾 you both sanity and strength

GBI: School employee arrested following Georgia parking lot shooting

A Georgia school employee has been arrested for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miles said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday...
BLAIRSVILLE, GA
JC Post

Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
WICHITA, KS
WJCL

Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers in South Carolina caught on camera

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video shows the crash. A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked a South Carolina highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief...
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg man dies from injuries in crash, coroner says

MOORE, S.C. — An Upstate man hospitalized for more than a month after a crash has died from his injuries, according to the coroner's office. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, 37, of Spartanburg, died Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Clevenger said Gregory was...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Greenville, SC
West Union, SC
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight. Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Below is a...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning. According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road. Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
my40.tv

'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
FRANKLIN, NC
WJCL

Georgia Guidestones find a new home

ELBERTON, Ga. — The pile of granite that was once known as a structure called the Georgia Guidestones, which was destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, officials say.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
CHEROKEE, NC

