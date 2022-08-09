ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

I Ain’t Scared Of You Mutha******: Remembering Bernie Mac

By davontah
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpDuc_0hBdqEAm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z768A_0hBdqEAm00

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty


14 years ago to this date (August 9), we lost an all-time great.

Bernie Mac passed away from complications of pneumonia at the age of 50. The legendary comedian and actor was born and raised on Chicago’s South Side. After being influenced by the likes of Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx (who he would later open for), Mac started as a stand-up comedian in Chicago’s famous Cotton Club. At the age of 32, he won the Miller Lite Comedy Search, which caused his popularity to grow. His performance on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam is what finally put him into the true spotlight.

Before his first starring role, Mac played minor roles in a host of movies which include House Party 3, B.A.P.S. and Friday. It wasn’t until 1998’s The Players Club when he got his first starring role. He then went on the Kings of Comedy Tour with Steve Harvey , Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley . After the success of the tour, the Fox networked gave him his own television sitcom named after him. The show was on air for five seasons from November 14, 2001 through April 14, 2006 and received generally positive reviews. Mac continued to make waves by starring in a wide range of films which included: Head of State, Mr. 3000, Bad Santa, Guess Who and Pride. His last three films ( Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Soul Men, Old Dogs ) were released after his death and were all dedicated to him. Although it was only a short period of time that Bernie was a huge Hollywood star, he made the absolute most out of it.

Bernie Mac was your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian. He is lauded for his edgy and unfiltered “tell it like it is” style of comedy. Another reason that he will forever be loved is because of the fact that he never watered down his comedy just to become mainstream. Mac took the road less traveled. Even though it took him longer than most comedians to make it to the top, he never wavered. He did everything that needed to be done for him to finally get there including working jobs ranging from janitor to cook to a moving man, all while pursuing his comedy stardom. He is a huge inspiration and influence to so many funny men who have come behind it. To celebrate the Mac Man, enjoy a gallery of some of our favorite funny moments from his amazing career.

1. Def Comedy Jam

Source:Willie D. Washington

2. The Player’s Club

Source:kford003

3. Don’t Be A Menace While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Source:makeemsayunghhh

4. Transformers

Source:George W

5. Soul Men

Source:WIWA C.

6. Guess Who

Source:barbino

7. Bad Santa

Source:Movieclips

8. Life

Source:DJ L'Monte

9. The Original Kings of Comedy

Source:MoFo Jones

10. Head of State

Source:Trollinbelievable

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac

Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Mac
Person
D. L. Hughley
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Frank Miller
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Redd Foxx
Person
Mac Miller
toofab.com

Stand-Up Comedian & Bust Down Star Jak Knight Dead at 28 -- Comedy World Mourns Death of 'Young Icon'

"There will never be anyone quite like you." The comedy world and beyond are mourning the death of Jak Knight, a stand-up comedian who died on Thursday at 28. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Knight passed away Thursday night in Los Angeles. His family confirmed his death on Friday via an agency rep, who noted that Knight's cause of death won't be provided at this time. "Knight's loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time," the rep said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Whoopi Goldberg had elevator ‘fart war’ with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal

Whoopi Goldberg was once involved in an elevator “fart war” with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal, according to her granddaughter. Amara Skye Dean shared her “favorite” story from the “View” co-host, 66, on Entertainment Weekly’s clip from “Claim to Fame” on Monday. The tale involved Williams, who died in 2014 at age 65, and his “Father’s Day” co-star, 74. “[She], Robin Williams and Billy Crystal [were] standing in an elevator, and Robin Williams was just farting his life away,” Dean explained. “I guess they were Dutch-ovening each other, just basking in the ambiance of farts.” She added that Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Jeopardy! airing re-runs?

MANY fans of the popular quiz game show Jeopardy! may wonder why their network is currently playing re-runs. The answer is actually a lot simpler than many may think. We'll take this question for $500. The network is airing re-runs because Jeopardy! is filming its next season. The show finally...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Club#Dj#Cotton Club#Hbo#House Party 3#Entertainer#State
Harper's Bazaar

Chris Rock Finally Addresses That Will Smith Oscars Slap

Four months after he was slapped by Will Smith in front of a star-studded Oscars audience—and the world—Chris Rock is finally speaking up. The comedian, who reacted to the now-infamous slap with humor and refused to press charges against Smith, made a joke about the incident during a stand-up show over the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith Apology: 'Trying to Be a... Victim'

Chris Rock is speaking out in the wake of Will Smith's apology video — and while he may not be ready to talk with Will, he's certainly ready to talk!. CNN reports that Rock, on his Chris Rock Ego Death world tour in Atlanta Friday night, said, "Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," a clear swipe at Smith's video. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims."
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Steve Martin Considering Retirement After ‘Only Murders in the Building’: ‘This Is, Weirdly, It’

Steve Martin is still writing his “L.A. Story,” just not for the screen. The iconic comedian has been in Hollywood for over 60 years, but Martin said that after his beloved Hulu whodunnit series “Only Murders in the Building” ends, he’s ready to step away from the screen. “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.” However, Martin assured he will still be in the public eye. “My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Physical' Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+

With season 2 having just wrapped a week ago, Apple TV+ has now confirmed that their hit half-hour dramedy series Physical has been renewed for a third season. The show is centered around housewife and fitness guru Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) who is determined to beat the odds to succeed at her newfound passion as well as her private life as the wife of an ambitious politician in 1980s San Diego.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Rock "Doesn't Need To Talk" To Will Smith: Report

He may be cracking jokes on stage about the slap that has caused him to remain a hot topic in pop culture circles, but according to sources, Chris Rock doesn't have any plans to sit down with Will Smith anytime soon. Last week, Smith stunned the internet when he surfaced with a video detailing his perspective on his controversial Academy Awards moment earlier this year. While the actor seemed remorseful, Smith admitted that he did reach out to Rock, however, the comedian did not want to speak with him.
CELEBRITIES
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

144
Followers
820
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy