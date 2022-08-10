ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Evening Forecast – Friday, August 12

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/12/2022) A slow-moving cold front has been responsible for some isolated to scattered rainfall across the ArkLaMiss over the last few days. That boundary will move southward tonight, allowing for slightly drier air to move into the region over the weekend. Isolated storms will end...
WEST MONROE, LA
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, August 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/12/22)
WEST MONROE, LA
City
West Monroe, LA
“3-2-1 Blast Off!” workshop held in Union Parish August 13

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Youngsters interested in all things about rockets made their way to the Union Museum of History and Art for a one-day workshop. The workshop was led by Erin Doucet with Lyn and Mike Murphy; each educator gave youth insight into the fundamental principles of rocket propulsion along with hands-on rocket-building experience.
UNION PARISH, LA
1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun, authorities say. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Aug. 9, 2022, around 5:45 p.m. in Calhoun. One person was killed and two were taken to the hospital for treatment, as described...
CALHOUN, LA
Seat belt violation leads to other charges

State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RUSTON, LA
Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North 21st Street fatal shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence on the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe, La. According to police, Sellers was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
MONROE, LA
El Dorado man charged with murder and other felonies

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene. Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. […]
EL DORADO, AR
Traffic violation leads to arrest of convicted felon

A motorist without a visible license plate was arrested early Sunday morning, prompting numerous traffic and weapons charges. Ruston Police Lt. Thomas Bailey stopped a car with no visible license plate on West Alabama Ave. about 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. An Arkansas temporary tag was displayed in the back window but was unreadable from the patrol car.
RUSTON, LA
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Domestic call nets wanted man

A Ruston man was arrested Friday night when police responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was wanted. Ruston Police responded to the disturbance on East Hilly Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers learned a male with a knife and female with a claw hammer had been fighting. The fight had ended before officers’ arrival. Dequarious J. Jones, 31, was identified as one of the parties in the fight.
RUSTON, LA
Four UP men arrested in Ruston

Four Farmerville residents were arrested early Saturday morning in Ruston. One of them, Dorien Henderson, has been charged with attempted second degree murder. Ruston Police officers were called out to Emerald Trace apartments in reference to a shooting at 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim advised police that the suspects were...
RUSTON, LA

