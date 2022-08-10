Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
Evening Forecast – Friday, August 12
WEST MONROE, La. — (8/12/2022) A slow-moving cold front has been responsible for some isolated to scattered rainfall across the ArkLaMiss over the last few days. That boundary will move southward tonight, allowing for slightly drier air to move into the region over the weekend. Isolated storms will end...
myarklamiss.com
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, August 12th
Traffic Alert: West Monroe PD working accidents on I-20 west and eastbound
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-– The West Monroe Police Department says they are working on a couple of accidents between the Thomas Road and 5th street exits on Interstate 20 west and eastbound. They are asking drivers to be prepared to stop or take an alternate route. Also, there are several streets that are currently underwater […]
Coleman Avenue and South 1st Street railroad underpass is currently flooded
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the inclement weather, the Coleman Avenue and South First Street railroad underpass is currently flooded. As of now, we encourage everyone traveling in the area to not go near the underpass.
Did You Know that there are Several Castles Located in Louisiana?
Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana.
myarklamiss.com
“3-2-1 Blast Off!” workshop held in Union Parish August 13
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Youngsters interested in all things about rockets made their way to the Union Museum of History and Art for a one-day workshop. The workshop was led by Erin Doucet with Lyn and Mike Murphy; each educator gave youth insight into the fundamental principles of rocket propulsion along with hands-on rocket-building experience.
Retired Welder Catches New Louisiana State-Record Bluegill From His Neighbor’s Pond
Tim Trahan of Arcadia, Louisiana, was fishing his neighbor’s pond when he hooked a better-than-average freshwater panfish. The 65-year-old had no idea what he’d hooked until he landed the oversized fish. “Actually, I was amazed by the size of it,” Trahan, a retired welder, told the Houma Courier....
KNOE TV8
1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun, authorities say. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Aug. 9, 2022, around 5:45 p.m. in Calhoun. One person was killed and two were taken to the hospital for treatment, as described...
One person dies and 2 injured after Calhoun fatal crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, around 5:45 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 300 block of Griggs Road in Calhoun, La. According to deputies, the investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. Three individuals […]
MISSING TEEN: West Monroe Police searching for 14-year-old, last seen on August 4th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Alajai Wallace who was reported as a runaway juvenile on August 4, 2022. Wallace was last seen wearing blue, pink, and purple hair. According to officers, Wallace has been in contact with her family; however, she refuses to return home. If […]
Neville alum, Ajay Allen, impresses in Nebraska football’s camp, “… That guy is going to be special player … “
Anytime we get a chance to shine a light on any and all athletes from our area, at the next level, we’ll do it. We’ve been checking in on several football stars from the 2021 Louisiana prep football season, in their respective college camps. Neville alum, Ajay Allen is turning heads so far at Nebraska’s […]
Monroe Police responds to Gordon Avenue shooting; 2 victims in serious but stable condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 11, 2022, shortly before 5 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred on the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue in Monroe, La. According to police, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and were listed in serious […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Seat belt violation leads to other charges
State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North 21st Street fatal shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence on the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe, La. According to police, Sellers was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
El Dorado man charged with murder and other felonies
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene. Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic violation leads to arrest of convicted felon
A motorist without a visible license plate was arrested early Sunday morning, prompting numerous traffic and weapons charges. Ruston Police Lt. Thomas Bailey stopped a car with no visible license plate on West Alabama Ave. about 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. An Arkansas temporary tag was displayed in the back window but was unreadable from the patrol car.
Monroe man accused of stealing cigarettes in drive-thru window; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police were dispatched to Smoker’s Paradise Tabacco Shop on the 3000 block of Cypress Street on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 8:43 PM, in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned a […]
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Domestic call nets wanted man
Domestic call nets wanted man
A Ruston man was arrested Friday night when police responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was wanted. Ruston Police responded to the disturbance on East Hilly Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers learned a male with a knife and female with a claw hammer had been fighting. The fight had ended before officers’ arrival. Dequarious J. Jones, 31, was identified as one of the parties in the fight.
fgazette.com
Four UP men arrested in Ruston
Four Farmerville residents were arrested early Saturday morning in Ruston. One of them, Dorien Henderson, has been charged with attempted second degree murder. Ruston Police officers were called out to Emerald Trace apartments in reference to a shooting at 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim advised police that the suspects were...
