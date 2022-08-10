Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
cleveland19.com
Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
Plans are set for Bainbridge Rox and Chagrin Film Fest: Valley Views
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Civic Club is throwing its annual Bainbridge Rox summer party noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 offering a cornucopia of activities including live music, mud volleyball, Texas Hold’em poker, ox roast and food trucks, a children’s entertainment area and art and business exhibitors. Admission and parking are free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland city councilman addresses street racing increase, suggests action plan
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a major neighborhood nuisance, likely playing out on your own street. What can be done, though, to crack down on dangerous drag racers?. Last month, we told you calls to police for these speeding drivers are up significantly from last year. This week, we...
Man crashes stolen vehicle into house; intoxicated woman gives Uber driver rough time: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing & eluding: Brookpark Road. A 20-year-old man was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. July 28 after he fled from police in a stolen Honda Passport, then crashed the SUV into a house. A woman, 43, called police, saying she was driving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspicious man in car pulls up resident’s driveway to try and elude officers: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicious vehicle: Saybrook Road. At 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, police responded to a call about an occupied suspicious car parked in the street. As police approached, the car’s occupant started the vehicle’s engine, then drove up a driveway and into the back yard of a home where he did not belong.
City of Bedford files restraining order request in attempt to block closure of UH Bedford Medical Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The City of Bedford wants to prevent University Hospitals from closing the community hospital that has served its residents since 1928. On Thursday, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing the hospital facility.
Ashtabula’s Riverbend Hotel project back on track, with expected opening in spring 2023
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Originally announced in 2019 but delayed by the pandemic, the new Riverbend Hotel in Ashtabula’s harbor district is finally under construction, with a scheduled opening in spring 2023. The hotel will be larger than initially planned – with five floors, instead of four, and 43...
Berea Planning Commission recommends approval of townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio -- The Aug. 4 Berea Planning Commission meeting was lengthy, informative and ultimately successful for developers seeking to build a 69-townhome development in the city’s north end. Commission members voted to recommend approval to City Council of Stage 2 preliminary plans for the planned unit development proposed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Could hear them all night’: Residents raise concerns about bats at apartment complex
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a problem with bats outside and even inside a local apartment complex.
Fire causes heavy damage to Smugglers Cove condominium complex in Avon Lake
People from a dozen condo units in Avon Lake are unable to return home after a garage fire spread to a building at Smugglers Cove Condominiums Saturday morning.
UH Richmond Medical Center ceases emergency services for new patients
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Fire Chief Marc Neumann provided City Council Tuesday (Aug. 9) with an update on the closing of UH Richmond Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road. Neumann said that on Aug. 7, UH stopped transferring patients into the Richmond Medical Center from other hospitals. On Aug. 8, all inpatients were transferred to other facilities.
Women steal $1,700 worth of Ulta merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 3 at 12:17 a.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver for equipment and lane violations. While at the car, the officer noticed evidence of alcohol impairment in the actions of the 40-year-old Cleveland man driving the car. As backup arrived, the officer asked the driver to exit the car to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Prior to the tests, the officer asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver said he was unarmed. The driver was too intoxicated to drive and he was arrested. During the arrest search, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband. A computer check of the gun’s serial number showed the gun was reported stolen from Bedford Heights, Ohio.
Judge rejects Bedford’s attempt to keep community hospital open
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
Investigation finds ride operators using phones behind controls
State regulators issued letters of warning this week to three amusement ride companies after undercover video shot by News 5 Investigators caught ride operators using their cell phones on the job.
Man apologizes after leading Brook Park police on high-speed vehicle chase, rolling over car
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A man, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. July 27 after he led police on a high-speed vehicle chase, then crashed his car in Cleveland. Brook Park police tried to pull over the man’s Nissan after seeing the vehicle drive past a red light on northbound Fry Road at Snow Road. The man turned west onto Snow and didn’t stop for police.
Roads closed temporarily for car crashes involving trees, utility poles: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Car crash, squad call, road closure: South Woodland Road. Dispatchers received an OnStar notification of a car accident with possible injuries just before 9 p.m. Aug. 3 involving a Chevy Silverado and a smoking 2019 Mercedes Benz on a curve just east of Chagrin River Road, with an electrical pole struck as well.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0