Fox 32 Chicago

Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The man, 32, was arguing with someone about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he...
WGN News

Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
fox32chicago.com

3 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three men were killed and another one was injured in a hit-and-run in South Shore Sunday morning. The crash occurred in the 7000 block of South Jeffery. According to police, at about 7:57 a.m., a sedan was traveling southbound on Jeffery when it stuck four men. Three of...
fox32chicago.com

3 suspects wanted in string of ruse burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents on Chicago's Northwest Side about a string of ruse burglaries. In each incident, an offender approached an elderly victim and engaged them in a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water, Chicago police said. While the victim was distracted, another offender entered...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 62, shot while at stop sign in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death while at a stop sign in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 71st Street. At about 11:09 p.m., the 62-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign when shots were fired by an unknown offender, police said.
fox32chicago.com

11 wounded, 3 fatally, in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago

A 38-year-old man was driving westbound about 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of West 95th Street in Washington Heights when a man opened gunfire from a sidewalk, Chicago police said. The driver was shot multiple times and transported to Christ Hospital, where he died. No arrests were reported. About...
fox32chicago.com

4 people shot on I-88 in DuPage County

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Four people were shot on Interstate 88 early Sunday. The shooting occurred on I-88 eastbound at milepost 138. At about 1:15 a.m., Illinois State Police District 15 troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting. Four people were shot and transported to an area hospital. The eastbound...
fox32chicago.com

Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out

CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot to death on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in North Lawndale Sunday morning. The man was found in the 3900 block of West Fillmore. At about 5:17 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found outside with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
