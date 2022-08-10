Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
AZFamily
Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix
Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car. A man is facing murder charges after police say he used his car to run over to kill an acquaintance who said he could no longer park at his home. The Mesa Police Department said that John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running that man near Main and 64th streets just after noontime on Friday.
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Phoenix after traffic stop leads to discovery of 39,000 fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A man was arrested last week after authorities discovered over 39,000 fentanyl pills and $15,000 in a car during a traffic stop in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said in a social media post that they developed probable cause that the driver was involved in illegal drug sales.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Drug Trafficking Organization Members Indicted
Phoenix police detectives have dismantled a drug trafficking operation based in Mexico. The year-long investigation into drug activity has led to the indictments of 14 member of the drug trafficking organization. The investigation began in 2021 and targeted an international drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of...
KTAR.com
Phoenix-area drug trafficking investigation leads to 14 indictments, 500K fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — Authorities in Arizona said 14 members of a drug-trafficking organization have been indicted on drug and weapons charges, following a yearlong investigation. The investigation led to the seizure of 517,000 fentanyl pills, 130 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine and about 1 ounce of fentanyl powder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
12news.com
Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
KTAR.com
3 parents arrested following lockdown at El Mirage elementary school
PHOENIX — Three parents who attempted to enter an El Mirage elementary school’s grounds during a lockdown were arrested Friday, authorities said. Police responded to Thompson Ranch Elementary School on Friday morning following reports of a suspect who reportedly had a handgun but couldn’t find the man, Jimmy Chavez, a lieutenant with El Mirage Police Department, said during a press conference.
12news.com
'Never heard of anything like this': Unauthorized weed shop in Phoenix hiding guns and selling mushrooms
PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested for their involvement in an illegal recreational marijuana dispensary in Phoenix, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies say. Investigators believe Korporate Smoke located on 16th Street and Southern Avenue was selling unsafe weed to unsuspecting customers who thought it was a legitimate business.
'As a sheriff am I concerned? Absolutely': Staffing shortages hurting Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Staffing shortages in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are hitting the agency hard, and that's a cause for concern for Sheriff Paul Penzone. "We don't have enough staff anywhere in this organization for me to feel good about it," Sheriff Paul Penzone said. The shortage...
Man in custody after Mesa Police say he ran over a man, killing him
A man is in custody after he allegedly ran over another man with his car and stomped on him Friday near Main Street and Ellsworth Road in Mesa.
KTAR.com
DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect accused of shooting at DPS troopers near downtown Phoenix appears in court
PHOENIX - Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating after a man reportedly shot at three Department of Public Safety troopers just off of I-17 near downtown Phoenix on Aug. 10. Investigators say Douglas Clifton refused to pull over during a traffic stop near I-17 and Grant. The 37-year-old man reportedly...
'It's unacceptable behavior': Street racing causing fatal accidents in Phoenix
PHOENIX — New photos from Phoenix police show the devastation after four people were killed as a result of street racing in north Phoenix. One of the victims, was a 28-year-old Lyft driver, Terry Hill. He had two passengers in his car when they were hit by a Toyota Camry racing a dark-colored sedan. Hill's car burst into flames, killing everyone inside.
KTAR.com
Phoenix Police searching for missing 6-year-old boy
PHOENIX — Phoenix Police is asking for help to locate 6-year-old Gerardo Romero Barrera. The child was reported missing on Friday night. Barrera was last seen with a red shirt on that reads “The Flash” with a yellow lightning bolt on it, and gray pants. He has brown eyes and hair, is four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
AZFamily
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
Scottsdale schemer allegedly tricked golfers into donating for fake charity tournament, records show
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man with a history of scamming Valley residents was arrested this week for allegedly swindling money out of golfers who had been duped into paying donations for a fake charity event. Robert F. Alexander, 57, is facing fraud charges after he allegedly tricked golfers...
fox10phoenix.com
Lawsuit filed against city of Phoenix over failure to address homeless crisis
PHOENIX - A group of downtown Phoenix businesses and local residents have filed a lawsuit against the city over their alleged failure to tackle the homelessness crisis. "We are not seeking money damages in this lawsuit. We just want the city to do something about this crisis," said attorney Ilan Wurman.
KTAR.com
Crash on I-17 in Phoenix hospitalizes 5, closes freeway for several hours
PHOENIX — A vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 17 near Loop 101 and Bell Road sent five people to the hospital and closed a freeway in north Phoenix on Thursday evening for hours. A pediatric male, a female in her 20s and a female in her 30s were transported...
Letter claims Phoenix police, Chief Williams lied about secret messaging app
The letter – which contains multiple screenshots – was sent in response to an ABC15 report earlier this week that exposed the use of Signal by high-level police officials.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
