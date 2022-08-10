ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AZFamily

Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix

Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car. A man is facing murder charges after police say he used his car to run over to kill an acquaintance who said he could no longer park at his home. The Mesa Police Department said that John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running that man near Main and 64th streets just after noontime on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Drug Trafficking Organization Members Indicted

Phoenix police detectives have dismantled a drug trafficking operation based in Mexico. The year-long investigation into drug activity has led to the indictments of 14 member of the drug trafficking organization. The investigation began in 2021 and targeted an international drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 parents arrested following lockdown at El Mirage elementary school

PHOENIX — Three parents who attempted to enter an El Mirage elementary school’s grounds during a lockdown were arrested Friday, authorities said. Police responded to Thompson Ranch Elementary School on Friday morning following reports of a suspect who reportedly had a handgun but couldn’t find the man, Jimmy Chavez, a lieutenant with El Mirage Police Department, said during a press conference.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Police searching for missing 6-year-old boy

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police is asking for help to locate 6-year-old Gerardo Romero Barrera. The child was reported missing on Friday night. Barrera was last seen with a red shirt on that reads “The Flash” with a yellow lightning bolt on it, and gray pants. He has brown eyes and hair, is four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

