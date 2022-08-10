WASHINGTON (AP) — As Juan Soto began the walk to the visitors’ clubhouse at Nationals Park on Friday for the first time as an opposing player, he passed photos hanging on either side of the tunnel showing past Washington players — a gallery that already includes an image of him, smiling in a blue jersey with a red No. 22. Then he ran into reliever Sean Doolittle, a teammate on Washington’s 2019 World Series-winning squad, and they hugged and laughed before Soto ducked into the San Diego Padres’ clubhouse. The Nationals traded their homegrown, 23-year-old star to the Padres on Aug. 2, a move that would have been shocking a year or even months earlier. But not much has gone right for Washington since that 2019 title, making a long-term deal with Soto unlikely and motivating general manager Mike Rizzo to swap him and first baseman Josh Bell for a slew of San Diego’s top prospects. Ten days later, Soto was back — and a bit surprised by the horde of reporters who formed a cramped horseshoe around him in the Padres’ dugout before the game.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO