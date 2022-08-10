Read full article on original website
13 Tips For Hiking Jenny Lake In Grand Teton National Park
The hike on Jenny Lake Trail in Grand Teton National Park is unforgettable. You expect it to be stellar, and yet somehow, it exceeds all expectations. The early morning, mirrored reflections of the mountains in Jenny Lake were jaw-dropping; I could barely move in the face of so much grandeur. Later, I looked at the photos and was awestruck all over again. Was it really that beautiful? It was.
Yosemite Reopens Its Beautiful Mariposa Grove To Visitors
Yosemite National Park closed its famous Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias nearly a month ago as a wildfire threatened the ancient trees. Last week, the situation finally reversed. “We can barely contain our excitement that the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias reopened today!” park officials announced. “The Mariposa Grove shuttle...
The 15 Most Beautiful Places To See Fall Foliage In 2022
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The dog days of summer have us dreaming of crisp autumn air, leaf peeping, and camping. We asked TravelAwaits contributors to tell us about their favorite spots for fall foliage. Some shared nearby campgrounds, so we scoped out a couple of RVs you can rent in each autumnal destination. Here are the 15 most beautiful places to see fall foliage in the U.S. this year, according to our writers.
