1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
 4 days ago
According to the Metro Police, a pedestrian accident took place near West Flamingo and Arville Street on Tuesday morning.

The police stated that a man was hit by a vehicle just after 4:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma, where the authorities pronounced him dead.

Police are suspecting that an older model white pickup truck fled the scene after causing the crash.

The police are investigating the hit-and-run accident.

The identity of the victim is awaited by the officials.

The suspect is under the radar of the police.

August 10, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

