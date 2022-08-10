ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In South Reno (Reno, NV)

By Cindy Lee
 4 days ago
The South Reno Police reported a multi-vehicle crash on South Meadows Parkway east of Double R Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

The Reno Police stated that a vehicle crashed into another car, causing one of the vehicles to roll into oncoming traffic. The incident happened around noon.

According to the officials, one person was removed from the vehicle by the first responders after being stuck under the overturned vehicle.

The police reported minor injuries.

The identity of the individuals involved in the crash is awaited by the Reno Police.

While the crews cleared the scene, the roads were shut.

The Reno Police are inspecting the crash.

August 10, 2022

Source: Kolo TV

