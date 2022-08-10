Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
WWEEK
Tigard Man Submits Phony Claim for Surfside Condo Collapse Settlement Money, Miami Herald Reports
A 33-year-old Tigard man was one of the victims of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., last year. Or so he says. His is one of 458 dubious claims that have been filed to receive a portion of a $1.1 billion settlement in the wake of the tragedy, a lawyer managing the class action case told the Miami Herald. Nearly 100 people died after Champlain Towers South collapsed in the early hours of June 24, 2021.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island
Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
WWEEK
Colin Meloy and The Decemberists Bring the Hits and Deep Cuts to Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
Ever been to a show at the Whatever-It’s-Called-Now Amphitheater in Clark County?. “Hello, Portland!” some band will inevitably say, to the groans of Oregonians and Washingtonians alike. Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, on the other hand, is a local, and also someone who appreciates the value of precisely...
WWEEK
Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process
On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWEEK
Big Coils of Extra Lines Are Hanging Off Some Power Poles Around Portland. What Are They For?
Lately I’ve been seeing big, heavy-looking coils of extra power lines hanging off some power poles around Portland. Is PGE preparing for large chasms to open between specific poles around town, or some other emergency that the rest of us don’t yet see coming? —Ockham’s Razor Wire.
WWEEK
A Ken’s Artisan Pizza and DOC Alum Has Opened a New Restaurant Called Old Pal
A new restaurant in Portland’s Sunnyside neighborhood wants to become your regular drinking buddy. Old Pal, founded by Jeremy Larter (formerly of Ken’s Artisan Pizza and DOC) and Emily Bixler (owner of jewelry and sculpture line Boet), began operating in late July at 3350 SE Morrison St. That...
WWEEK
The Oregon Symphony’s Waterfront Concert and Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend
The largest free community concert in Oregon is back. On Saturday, Sept. 3, the Oregon Symphony’s Waterfront Concert and Festival will return, featuring everything from Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture to John Williams’ Oscar-winning theme from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. “Waterfront Concert and Festival is a summer musical tradition for...
Comments / 0