ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Food Banks Express Concern to Congress

MONTICELLO -- To prepare for the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations, Second Harvest Heartland is holding a series of listening sessions across the state. More than 75% of Farm Bill spending goes to nutrition programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to provide food to more than 40 million Americans.
MONTICELLO, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

Rockville City Administrator Resigns, Two Staff on Paid Leave

ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city administrator has resigned. During Monday's special city council meeting, the council formally accepted the resignation of Martin Bode. Mayor Duane Willenbring says Bode recently presented a resignation letter with conditions, to which the council presented a generous counter-offer with conditions. Willenbring says if the counter...
ROCKVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Melrose, MN
Melrose, MN
Government
MIX 94.9

Interstate 94 Project West of Monticello Nearing Completion

HASTY -- Work on expanding Interstate 94 to three lanes between Hasty and Monticello is nearing completion. Eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the newly created eastbound lanes by Saturday. The corridor will remain a work zone as crews remove concrete barriers, install permanent road markings, establish new turf,...
MONTICELLO, MN
MIX 94.9

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ada
MIX 94.9

Farmers Asked To Scout For Corn Tar Spot

UNDATED -- Area farmers should be aware of a new threat to their corn crop. The University of Minnesota Extension is asking farmers to scout their corn for tar spot. This new corn disease was first detected in Minnesota in 2019, and has been found as far North as Stearns and Benton County.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud

Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
NEW LONDON, MN
MIX 94.9

Busy Downtown Sauk Rapids Railroad Crossing Closed

SAUK RAPIDS -- A busy downtown Sauk Rapids railroad crossing has been closed for the week. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has closed the crossing at 1st Street South for some maintenance work. It is expected to be closed until Friday of this week. There is a detour marked which...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Bluegrass Festival Starts Thursday Near Richmond

RICHMOND -- There will be concerts, workshops, dancing and more this weekend near Richmond. The annual Minnesota Bluegrass Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday at El Rancho Manana Campground. Besides over 30 hours of music on just the main stage, they also have the Market Place Stage,...
RICHMOND, MN
MIX 94.9

109th Annual Benton County Fair Wraps Up Sunday [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- Another year of the Benton County Fair is almost in the books. As is tradition, veterans were honored Sunday morning with a brief program beside the 4-H exhibit building and parade around the fairgrounds. The program included the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, poem reading, flag folding,...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Highway 15 in Kimball to Reopen Tuesday

KIMBALL -- A detour in Kimball is scheduled to be lifted this week. Highway 15 has been closed between Willow Creek Park and Highway 55 for four months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will reopen to traffic by Tuesday. The $2.3-million project included a new road surface, new...
KIMBALL, MN
MIX 94.9

Viking Festival this Saturday in Brainerd

BRAINERD -- Vikings will be featured at an event in Brainerd this Saturday. The annual Crow Wing Viking Festival will be at the county fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The family-friendly Viking Festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music, and games. The event strives to be...
BRAINERD, MN
MIX 94.9

Sauk Rapids Police Warn of String of Unlocked Vehicle Theft

The Sauk Rapids Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents of an uptick in theft from unlocked vehicles. We are seeing another spike in thefts from unlocked vehicles. Please make sure you have removed your valuables and locked your vehicle. I've been a resident of Sauk Rapids for almost...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
MIX 94.9

Parkwood Theatre in Waite Park Top Gun Fan Appreciation Weekend

Have you seen Top Gun Maverick? It's amazing. If you have seen it, you know how great the movie is. If you haven't seen it yet, this might be the weekend to head to Parkwood theatre in Waite Park and experience the movie during the "Top Gun Fan Appreciation" weekend. This is kicking off this Friday, August 12th.
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

Pierz Car Show Drone [WATCH]

The Pierz commercial club has been hosting a car the first Thursday of each month this summer. The last one for the year is scheduled for Thursday September 1st. The event is held on Main Street in Pierz and registration is free with a chance to play games and win prizes. The event is called the Pierz Rock, Roll & Stroll.
PIERZ, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy