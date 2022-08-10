ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington Police Department handing out free gun locks: 'It could save a life'

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
The Burlington Police Department is handing out gun safety locks as part of a national initiative aimed at promoting and ensuring child and gun safety.

The free locks consist of armored steel cable and keyed padlocks, with the cable preventing guns from firing by blocking gun barrels or the use of ammunition and come with brochures containing instructions on how to use the locks as well as other gun safety tips.

The locks can be picked up at the information window at the police station, 201 Jefferson St., with no questions asked.

"Our goal is, if we can protect one person from being injured by a firearm because it wasn't locked up properly, then it's a win for us as a police department," BPD Maj. Adam Schaefer told The Hawk Eye.

The initiative is part of the Project ChildSafe, a firearms safety education program founded by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association for the firearms industry.

Since 1999, Project ChildSafe has worked with more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies to distribute more than 37 million firearm safety kits to gun owners in all 50 states and five U.S. territories.

Schaefer said this year is the second time the police department has participated in the program and that the locks come at no cost to the police department.

The department initially ordered 250 of the gun safety devices. Schaefer said more can be ordered if the demand is there.

Schaefer said the locks can help area children and families from suffering firearms accidents.

"You read the horror stories all across the country where a child gets ahold of a gun and the horrific results that take place from it," Schaefer said.

Schaefer recollected a case he worked on as a detective in the late 1990s where a Burlington child had found a gun underneath a porch at an apartment complex, accidentally shot it, and died as a result.

Schaefer also noted that the locks may be a way to prevent some guns from being used at all if they are stolen.

"There are many responsible gun owners out there who don't need (these locks); they have other means to secure it," Schaefer said. "This is for those who are just looking for a free way to secure their firearms.

"It's no cost to us, but it could save a life," Schaefer added. "And if we have the opportunity to provide resources and cable locks to prevent a tragedy that may happen, then perfect."

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

