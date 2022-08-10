ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

The* *Bureau of Criminal Investigation for the Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting that occurred overnight

By VSP press release
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PASADENA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Criminal Investigation#Interstate 64#Violent Crime#The Virginia State Police#The State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NBC 29 News

VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
CROZET, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy