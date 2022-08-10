The* *Bureau of Criminal Investigation for the Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting that occurred overnight

Read full article on original website
Police: Child dies from injuries suffered in Portsmouth shooting; suspect named
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 2-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a shooting earlier this week, according to Portsmouth Police. The shooting happened near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. The child had been in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Newport News Police investigate homicide; one dead, one injured
NN Police are investigating a homicide that took place on August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m.
Alleged gang member sentenced for possessing machine gun used in Norfolk shootout
A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison for possessing a machine gun used in a shootout in Norfolk.
Man sentenced 7 years in prison for having machine gun used in Norfolk shootout
A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison for possessing a machine gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk
13News Now Exclusive: Cell phone video captures chaos before gunfire that hurt 4 in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A new video obtained by 13News Now Investigates shows the moments leading to a quadruple shooting in downtown Norfolk. The cell phone video captured the chaos inside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5. In it, the crowd watches as a man is taken to the ground, then dragged by the collar of his shirt.
4 vehicle crash causes one vehicle to catch fire in Virginia Beach
Around 1:20 p.m., crews responded to the crash on Indian River Road near CBN. When crews arrived they found four vehicles were involved and called for additional ambulances.
Man attacked at Newport News nightclub, dies from injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked in a Newport News nightclub, the city's police department says, and officers have arrested a suspect. The Newport News Police Department tweeted about the case Friday, saying that it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Mistrial declared for Virginia officer charged with manslaughter
The trial of a Virginia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a mentally ill man has ended in a mistrial.
Police seeking 2 women charged after man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting near the 2500 block of Airline Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
Mistrial declared in Chesapeake fatal shooting case involving Norfolk officer
A jury continues to deliberate the fate of an off-duty Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter.
Audit: Virginia failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
The Office of the Inspector General report was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed during the severe snowstorm that began Jan. 3.
Person shot on interstate overnight in Hampton
A male victim was shot Tuesday night at the convergence of interstates 664 and 64 in Hampton.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police, FBI expand search for missing teen girl
Kadence was last seen on August 3. If you see her, call 911 immediately.
'He was threatening my life' | Norfolk police officer sobs during testimony
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Norfolk police officer accused of killing a man in Chesapeake while off duty took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. Edmond Hoyt, who goes by his middle name Ryan, told the court his side of the story. “I think it’s necessary that the...
NBC 29 News
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
Man killed in James City Co. crash, police investigating
Virginia State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64, westbound near the James City County and New Kent line.
WLTX.com
'Everybody is looking for her': Full week passes in search for missing Virginia teen
NORFOLK, Va. — As days turned into one full calendar week, Geoffrey Koenig can only worry about the whereabouts of his step-sister Kadence Morrell. “Kadence is not the type of person to go and leave. She’s never left before, without telling anyone," he said. Exactly one week has...
Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve cold cases
Virginia has launched a new project to help solve cold cases — playing cards.
