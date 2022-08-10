ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School

This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
More Black men are dying in Portland homicides than anyone else

The new year started out ominously. Less than two hours into 2022, a man and his nephew were gunned down on Northeast 131st Place. At a joint funeral for Andre Foster, 42, and Quayan Foster, 21, Senior Pastor Roy L. Tate of Christ Memorial Church demanded family and friends work to stop the violence that has led to a far disproportionate number of Black men killed in Portland.
Tigard Man Submits Phony Claim for Surfside Condo Collapse Settlement Money, Miami Herald Reports

A 33-year-old Tigard man was one of the victims of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., last year. Or so he says. His is one of 458 dubious claims that have been filed to receive a portion of a $1.1 billion settlement in the wake of the tragedy, a lawyer managing the class action case told the Miami Herald. Nearly 100 people died after Champlain Towers South collapsed in the early hours of June 24, 2021.
Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island

Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
