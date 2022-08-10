Read full article on original website
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
More Black men are dying in Portland homicides than anyone else
The new year started out ominously. Less than two hours into 2022, a man and his nephew were gunned down on Northeast 131st Place. At a joint funeral for Andre Foster, 42, and Quayan Foster, 21, Senior Pastor Roy L. Tate of Christ Memorial Church demanded family and friends work to stop the violence that has led to a far disproportionate number of Black men killed in Portland.
WWEEK
Tigard Man Submits Phony Claim for Surfside Condo Collapse Settlement Money, Miami Herald Reports
A 33-year-old Tigard man was one of the victims of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., last year. Or so he says. His is one of 458 dubious claims that have been filed to receive a portion of a $1.1 billion settlement in the wake of the tragedy, a lawyer managing the class action case told the Miami Herald. Nearly 100 people died after Champlain Towers South collapsed in the early hours of June 24, 2021.
Reo’s Ribs damaged by fire 3rd time in 5 years
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a fire started near the door of the eatery, 4211 NE Sandy Boulevard, and extended inside, PFR officials told KOIN 6 News. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no one was hurt.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island
Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
City offers to help Portland woman clean trash dumped in yard
After KOIN 6 News shared the story of a woman living in Southwest Portland having trash dumped on her yard by a stranger with a shopping cart, a Portland city leader reached out to her after seeing the story.
WashCo DA talks catalytic convertor theft ring bust, ‘quality of life’ crime
After 14 people were indicted this week for their alleged involvement in a “theft ring” involving thousands of catalytic convertors, Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton talked to KOIN 6 News about the importance of prosecuting these crimes.
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
kptv.com
Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego
Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets. The elections clerk in Clackamas County is in the hot seat following another ballot blunder. Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed in SE Portland shooting. One man is dead after a shooting in...
Local woman builds new apartment building for parents, longtime friends
If you've been in inner Southeast Portland lately, you may have noticed a 34,000-square-foot building that was recently finished.
Cycle of Portland homeless camp cleanups leaves campers demoralized, neighbors frustrated
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
‘Oregon is struggling’: Behavioral health resources remain low after another violent attack
There have been several recent instances where someone with mental health and addiction issues attacked someone in a public place. Unfortunately, mental health resources in Oregon are lacking right now.
opb.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
WSP: 7 hospitalized after head-on crash on SR-503
Multiple LifeFlight helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene of a crash that closed SR-503 in both directions Saturday night.
KATU.com
Portland mayor 'not surprised' by rollout of gun violence prevention programs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite agreements approving nearly $3 million in gun violence prevention spending, a KATU news investigation found only a fraction of the money was spent by community-based organizations in the first six months of the grant agreements and ahead of summer - a season when shootings typically spike.
Suspect flees after random NW Portland attack leaves man injured
A man is recovering from injuries after he said he was randomly attacked by a stranger around 1 p.m. Thursday in northeast Portland.
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
They were neighbors, until a move. Then he died at their doorstep.
He lived one block from the couple in Northeast Portland. Then they bought a new house in 2019. On July 10, he died by gunshot on the front steps of their new home, less than four miles west in the King neighborhood. What happened in between is alleged in a...
Crash on Hwy 30 seriously injures motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that closed Highway 30 between Linnton and the Sauvie Island Bridge, Portland police said Saturday afternoon.
