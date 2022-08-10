ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow, GA

Former Morrow police chief, Georgia POST top official dies at 47

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
A top official in the state agency that oversees police officers died Monday in Savannah. Jimmy Callaway, who previously served as Morrow’s police chief, was only 47 years old.

Mike Ayers, executive director of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training council (POST), told Channel 2 that Callaway died of natural causes in his hotel room.

Callaway was in Savannah to attend an annual conference for gang investigators.

“Director Callaway was a seasoned investigator and leader and as such quickly proved to be an asset to the agency,” Ayers said.

Callaway joined the Morrow Police Department in 2006 and served as chief from 2016- 2020. He left the department in 2020 and joined POST in June as the director of investigations and coordinated investigations into officer misconduct across the state.

Callaway also worked as president of the gang investigator association since 2017 and Ayers said he trained hundreds of investigators from across Georgia.

Prior to his time with Morrow police, Callaway worked for the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and the MARTA Police Department.

“Chief Callaway left a tremendous legacy at MPD, and our team is shocked and saddened by his sudden passing. We ask that you keep the Callaway family, and especially his wife and daughters, in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

Services will be held for Callaway at the Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg on Monday. The visitation is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a memorial service to follow.

