Deputies thwart attempt to break into Mississippi church

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Deputies say they thwarted an attempt to burglarize a small town Mississippi church

The attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community.

Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail.

Pace said a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the church was reported, and within minutes, Deputy David Culbertson arrived finding a 2012 Chevrolet Volt sitting in front of the church, running.

On the scene was Sara Mishael Johnson, 28, who lists a Brandon address.

“It was unclear what her motive was, but she had taken a shovel and had tried to pry open one of the doors to the church,” Pace said.

Johnson has been charged with attempted burglary of a church and a misdemeanor drug charge.

Pace said she is currently in the Warren County jail without bond at this time.

Johnson had her initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

fox40jackson.com

Vicksburg man arrested after officers discover stolen firearm

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – A Vicksburg man was arrested on Friday, August 5 after officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at approximately 10:03 p.m. According to the press release, a 2015 Ford Fusion was searched due to the strong odor of marijuana. Police officers then discovered a handgun that had been reported stolen in Vicksburg.
