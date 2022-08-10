ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Blacksburg seeking input on Hand-in-Hand wooden playground redesign

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hand-in-Hand wooden playground in the Blacksburg Municipal Park is being remodeled and town officials want your ideas and input. The Turner Street playground was built 30 years ago in 1992 by community volunteers. The Town of Blacksburg Department of Parks and Recreation says the playground needs to be updated to meet current national safety standards and updated from the years of wear and tear.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate over $7,700 to a local non-profit that helps children. The two organizations collaborated to give a donation of $7,775 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, and […]
SALEM, VA
Danville Police Department settles into new facility

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department has been settling into its new headquarters that they moved into at the end of July. Chief Deputy Lt. Col. Dean Hairston says the new facility will run around $19 million when it’s all finished. In addition to his full-time position, Hariston also serves as the project […]
DANVILLE, VA
Bedford Co. ‘Pack the Bus’ raises $10,000, bus loaded with donated supplies

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The annual back-to-school “Pack the Bus” event was a huge success according to Bedford County Public Schools. On Friday, Aug. 5 a school bus was parked at the Walmart in Bedford County for a school supply donation drive during tax-free weekend. County officials say that approximately $10,000 was raised in addition to all of the donations to purchase supplies for the school district for students in need.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
ROANOKE, VA
RRHA website down, housing voucher waitlist still set to open Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Just days before the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program is set to open in the Star City, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) announced that its website has crashed. According to the RRHA, there is no word on what caused...
ROANOKE, VA
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
‘Pulaski Co. TRIAD’ rechartered to reduce crimes against elderly

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In an effort to protect senior citizens throughout the Commonwealth, Attorney General Jason Miyares, law enforcement officers, first responders, and various senior organizations gathered on Thursday to sign the ‘Pulaski County TRIAD Cooperative Agreement.’. The rechartering creates a commitment that they will work...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
ROANOKE, VA
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension

ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published

RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
RADFORD, VA
Roanoke’s new Star of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
ROANOKE, VA
Chatham First eyes Main Street grant

The River District Association brings new business to Danville through the Dream Launch program — which awards selected entrepreneurs a grant to start or expand a business. It's seen as a way to populate the many storefronts in River City and return vitality to the downtown area. The Danville-Pittsylvania...
CHATHAM, VA
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale

Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kids Soar of Roanoke receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donated $3,000 to Roanoke non-profit Kids Soar to help with their food bank. Representatives from Kids Soar say the $3,000 donation will be used by Kids Soar to help feed families in need by funding their food bank. Since March of 2020, the food bank has provided over 45,000 meals as well as learning materials and books to families and people in need. WFXR News is told the non-profit also is expanding to add a community kitchen that will offer education on nutrition.
ROANOKE, VA

