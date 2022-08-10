Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Related
WSET
Housing Authority site down, Roanoke prepares for high volume of Section 8 applicants
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working with multiple vendors to ensure the opening of the Housing Choice Voucher, Section 8, waitlist will not be pushed back despite RRHA’s website being down. The cause of the website crashing is unknown but...
wfxrtv.com
Blacksburg seeking input on Hand-in-Hand wooden playground redesign
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hand-in-Hand wooden playground in the Blacksburg Municipal Park is being remodeled and town officials want your ideas and input. The Turner Street playground was built 30 years ago in 1992 by community volunteers. The Town of Blacksburg Department of Parks and Recreation says the playground needs to be updated to meet current national safety standards and updated from the years of wear and tear.
Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate over $7,700 to a local non-profit that helps children. The two organizations collaborated to give a donation of $7,775 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, and […]
Danville Police Department settles into new facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department has been settling into its new headquarters that they moved into at the end of July. Chief Deputy Lt. Col. Dean Hairston says the new facility will run around $19 million when it’s all finished. In addition to his full-time position, Hariston also serves as the project […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. ‘Pack the Bus’ raises $10,000, bus loaded with donated supplies
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The annual back-to-school “Pack the Bus” event was a huge success according to Bedford County Public Schools. On Friday, Aug. 5 a school bus was parked at the Walmart in Bedford County for a school supply donation drive during tax-free weekend. County officials say that approximately $10,000 was raised in addition to all of the donations to purchase supplies for the school district for students in need.
WDBJ7.com
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
wfxrtv.com
Rush Homes breaks ground for disability-friendly, affordable housing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Disabled residents in Lynchburg having trouble finding an affordable place to stay could soon receive help in the form of a new housing facility. Rush Homes hosted a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new, disability-friendly, affordable housing facility. The executive director of...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
RRHA website down, housing voucher waitlist still set to open Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Just days before the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program is set to open in the Star City, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) announced that its website has crashed. According to the RRHA, there is no word on what caused...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
wfxrtv.com
‘Pulaski Co. TRIAD’ rechartered to reduce crimes against elderly
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In an effort to protect senior citizens throughout the Commonwealth, Attorney General Jason Miyares, law enforcement officers, first responders, and various senior organizations gathered on Thursday to sign the ‘Pulaski County TRIAD Cooperative Agreement.’. The rechartering creates a commitment that they will work...
wfxrtv.com
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
WSET
Combining two schools in Alleghany Co: Board approves Jeter-Watson Elementary Proposal
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Board has approved a reconfiguration that creates Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This elementary school is combined with Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School which is made into one. The council said this was finalized by the Alleghany Highlands Public...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s new Star of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham First eyes Main Street grant
The River District Association brings new business to Danville through the Dream Launch program — which awards selected entrepreneurs a grant to start or expand a business. It's seen as a way to populate the many storefronts in River City and return vitality to the downtown area. The Danville-Pittsylvania...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving
A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wfxrtv.com
Kids Soar of Roanoke receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donated $3,000 to Roanoke non-profit Kids Soar to help with their food bank. Representatives from Kids Soar say the $3,000 donation will be used by Kids Soar to help feed families in need by funding their food bank. Since March of 2020, the food bank has provided over 45,000 meals as well as learning materials and books to families and people in need. WFXR News is told the non-profit also is expanding to add a community kitchen that will offer education on nutrition.
Comments / 0