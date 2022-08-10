ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, IL

Spud Schlipf was father of modern Fairbury stock car racing

By Dale C. Maley
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
Elias Samuel "Spud" Schlipf was a colorful car salesman and dealership owner in Fairbury. He is credited with starting midget car racing at the Fairbury race track in 1946. Over the years, car racing has expanded until today's Prairie Dirt Classic races, with more than 8,000 people visiting Fairbury to attend these races.

The family story of Spud Schlipf began with the birth of his father, Jacob Schlipf, in Württemberg, Germany, in 1866. Jacob emigrated from Germany to America in 1881. He first settled in Tremont and later moved to Peoria.

In 1892, Jacob Schlipf married Mary Marie Bessler. Mary was born in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Jacob and Mary were both 26 years old when they married. In 1893, Jacob and Mary Schlipf moved to the Forrest area. They had eight children and then moved south of Fairbury in 1915. Jacob Schlipf died at the age of 50 in 1917.

Spud Schlipf was born in 1907 in Forrest. He attended school through the eighth grade. After completing the eighth grade at the age of 13 in 1920, Spud went to work as a "gofer" for Wes Hanson at Fairbury Auto Company. A gofer meant the person would go for parts and things for the dealership. By 1930, Spud had worked his way up to a car mechanic position.

Andrew Hlavas was born in the Austro-Hungarian Empire in 1883 in an area that became Czechoslovakia after World War I. At the age of 16 in 1899, Andrew emigrated to America. In 1905, at the age of 21, he married Mary Klobusnik in Steubenville, Ohio. Mary was just 14 years old when she emigrated from Austria to America and married Andrew Hlavas. Andrew and Mary Hlavas had five children.

By 1918, Andrew and Mary Hlavas had moved to Fairbury. Andrew was employed as a coal miner in Fairbury. In March of 1918, Andrew had an accident in the coal mine southeast of the Honegger feed mill. He broke his leg in the accident, and the leg did not heal properly. He had to have surgery on his leg in the Fairbury hospital. The accident and resultant injury caused Andrew to switch occupations and work in the Fairbury streets department. Andrew eventually became the Street Department superintendent.

Anna Agnes Hlavas was one of the five children of Andrew and Mary Hlavas. Anna was born in 1911 and attended Fairbury schools. By 1934, Anna began to date Spud Schlipf in Fairbury. Spud was 27, and Anna was 23 when they were dating in 1934.

Before television, one of the most significant events in Americans' lives was the World Fair. In 1934, Chicago was the host for the “A Century of Progress International Exposition” fair. Many Fairbury residents visited this world's fair by traveling by railroad or automobile. Spud Schlipf took his girlfriend, Anna Hlavas, to this world's fair.

In 1934, the world was still mired in the sad times of the Great Depression. Visitors to the fair could glimpse a happier not-too-distant future, all driven by innovation in science and technology. Fair visitors saw the latest wonders in rail travel, automobiles, architecture, and cigarette-smoking robots. The exposition emphasized technology and progress, a utopia, or perfect world, founded on democracy and manufacturing.

In 1935, Spud Schlipf married Anna Hlavas. They had one child, Sandra Kay Schlipf. In the 1930s, Spud and several other men began to promote auto racing on the half-mile track at the fairgrounds.

The United States' official involvement in World War II came in December 1941. In March of 1944, Spud Schlipf became a member of the Navy Amphibious group. He served in the military until he was discharged in May of 1945 as a Fireman First Class.

One brother of Spud's wife, George Andy Hlavas, also was a veteran of World War II. He entered the Navy Submarine Repair unit in 1942. George served until he was discharged in 1945 as an Electrician's Mate First Class.

After the war ended, Spud joined the John Joda Post 54 of the American Legion. Spud was one of the leading forces behind constructing the quarter-mile auto race track inside the old half-mile horse racing track. Spud began in 1946 with midget car racing and then expanded to the stock car and super-modified racing vehicles.

In 1967, Spud purchased the Fairbury Auto dealership. He owned this firm for eight years until he sold it to Wayne Peterson in 1975. Spud retired in 1975 at the age of 68.

Spud served as the racing director for the Fairbury Fair Board for 25 years. He also was in charge of track preparation on the one-mile oval track at the Illinois State Fair and the DuQuoin State Fair for many years. Spud was also on the Technical Committee for the sprint car division of the U.S. Automobile Club (USAC).

After relinquishing his post as director of the American Legion Speedway, Spud represented USAC at major summer races in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. During the years he supervised the American Legion speedway, Spud attracted many young drivers who became notable names in U.S auto racing circles, including several winners at the Indianapolis 500. These drivers included Bill Vukovich, Sam Hanks, Parnelli Jones and Bobby Unser. Many of these drivers did not forget Fairbury and returned here for appearances at the fair.

Spud Schlipf passed away at the age of 71 in 1978. Mr. Schlipf was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church, the Indian Creek Country Club, and Knoll Lodge. He was buried in Graceland Cemetery in Fairbury. His wife, Anna Schlipf, died in 2000 at the age of 88. She was also buried in Graceland.

The simple midget races started by Spud in 1946 have gradually evolved into the Prairie Dirt Classic races, with more 8,000 people visiting Fairbury to attend these races. Spud is remembered as the father of Fairbury auto racing.

