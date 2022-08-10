ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Catch up with 5 El Paso proud entertainers including Valerie Ponzio and Little King

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

Several entertainers with ties to the Borderland are proud of their latest achievements and goings-on. So we thought we'd string them together and update you on what they're currently doing.

El Paso country singer Valerie Ponzio , who competed on "The Voice" in 2017, has just released a new single, "Just A Bordertown."

Ponzio shows plenty of love for El Paso in this tune, talking about how it's where she learned to work hard, how to love and so much more than a border town. The video is a balm for any former El Pasoan who now lives elsewhere, with images of El Paso and the border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqCNx_0hBdidBn00

On her Instagram, Ponzio posted her excitement to be in New York and see her video being played in Times Square. Congrats to her!

Little King performing at Rockhouse

El Paso progressive rock band, Little King, is celebrating 25 years in the El Paso music scene with a special performance. They are also excited to get back on the road with live performances.

The band, led by Ryan Rosoff on guitar and vocals, will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at Rockhouse Dive Bar Kitchen Venue, 9828 Montana. The band is rounded off by Manny Tejeda on bass and Eddy Garcia (of Pissing Razors) on drums.

Rosoff, who no longer lives in El Paso, is still proud all of the band's albums have been recorded in El Paso. The first single from the latest album is called "Silver Tongue" and pays homage to the band's Silver Anniversary.

The upcoming performance will feature songs from all seven of their records, their latest release, "Amuse De Q," and some guest musicians. Admission will be $5 at the door—21 and over show.

More: F. Murray Abraham receives key to hometown of El Paso, talks 'Amadeus'

Songwriter Richard Schwartz to sell Neil Young guitar

Longtime songwriter, guitarist and music producer Richard Schwartz and his partner, Mark Paulda, a well-known photographer, will have an estate sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-14 at 816 Corey Creek Drive.

Schwartz, who is still rocking, played with Johnny Cash, John Denver, and many others, including Heart and Rush.

The estate sale is unique for music fans because it will include rare music memorabilia such as a vintage Martin guitar studio played by Neil Young, a vintage 59 Fender amp, and a 1971 Mossman acoustic guitar signed by America and Stills Nash, among lots of other musical equipment.

The estate sale is organized by A New Beginning Estate Sales and Appraisals.

More: Madagascar, the musical, coming to El Paso

There also will be unique photos by Paulda, such as of the cover album Asia.

El Paso Opera celebrates Frida Kahlo

The El Paso Opera and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso will celebrate Mexican artist Frida Kahlo with a Frida Fest, starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the cinema's lobby. The celebration will include performances by opera artists, a Frida lookalike contest (5:45 p.m.) and a showing of the movie, starring Salma Hayek, at 3 p.m.

Movie tickets are $11 plus tax, available at drafthouse.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yJl1_0hBdidBn00

The El Paso Opera will perform “Frida,” an opera by Robert Xavier Rodríguez at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre. Tickets cost $39 plus fees, available at Ticketmaster.com

Matt Johnson to perform at Fashion Week

Matt U Johnson, a reggae and pop singer from El Paso, is returning to perform at a Back to School Fashion Week event, starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at Poke Bar West, 7845 N. Mesa St.

Johnson has performed at the Neon Desert Music Festival and Europe and worked with Snoop Dogg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXbWz_0hBdidBn00

Other special guests will be reality TV stars, Jibri and Miona, from the most recent "90 Day Fiance" reality show. A fashion show by Imperial Legacy also is planned.

Tickets range from $10 to $60 plus fees, available online.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Catch up with 5 El Paso proud entertainers including Valerie Ponzio and Little King

