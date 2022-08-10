Read full article on original website
Mezcalero
If sipping a mezcal cocktail on a downtown Long Beach rooftop sounds like your thing, head to Mezcalero. You’ll have to enter through the Mexican restaurant Padre on the bottom floor and walk up a grand staircase, but this cocktail spot is no secret speakeasy. On Friday and Saturday nights, people get dressed up and wait in line for hours to land a spot up here. Their vine-covered patio is one of the city’s most pleasant spots for a drink date, and the party doesn’t stop until 2am. They don’t take reservations, so we recommend swinging by as early to snag a table.
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
PPQ Dungeness Island
The name of this place sounds like a crustacean-filled paradise we’d very much like to live in. This seafood island doesn’t actually exist, but you should still get your crab fix at this Vietnamese spot in the Richmond. If you’re not in the mood to take down an entire whole roasted crab soaked in lots and lots of butter, try the salt and pepper soft shell crab with a light, crunchy batter, and the butterflied prawns that are tender and juicy. This spot is also easier to get a last-minute table than Thanh Long, so keep it in mind for the next time you need a place for a spontaneous group dinner.
Bird & Tie
Bird & Tie has one focus and one focus only: Nashville-style hot chicken. Deep-fried pieces covered in a cayenne-heavy dry rub or hot oil, it’s the kind of tear-inducing spicy chicken that only a handful of places in London serve. And the dishes you’ll find at this small spot directly opposite Clapham Common are worth breaking a sweat over. Come here for a casual, comfortable pit stop where you can eat messily and worry about wiping your hot oil-covered hands later.
Sweetwater Saloon
This lesbian-leaning queer bar is one of the many LGBTQ-friendly spots on East Broadway that have served as community pillars for decades. Divey with a bit of flare, Sweetwater Saloon has a small horseshoe bar surrounded by pool tables, big leather booths, and occasional drag performances. The main draw at this cash-only neighborhood institution is its close-knit feel—the bartender cracks jokes with regulars and strangers strike up conversation at the bar. So if you’re looking for a queer bar and second home that’s accepting of any and everyone, make this your first stop.
District Wine
District Wine is a downtown wine bar that looks fancy, but is really just a laid-back spot with a great patio for summertime wine drinking. Most people sit under the string lights and murmur things about “bold tannins” and “hints of leather.” But you could also bring a group of friends on your birthday or a date who you want to impress with your knowledge of growing regions. They usually stop pouring wine around 9pm, but on warm nights, locals usually hang out and chat for hours after that.
Sip House
Artificial pistachio flavoring is 10,000 times better than the real thing. Yes, we’re ready to die on this hill. Sip House, a Vietnamese coffee shop that specializes in iced coffee, proves our point with their pistachio cream latte. It’s a stiff glass of hazelnutty phin-dripped brew topped with a salted pistachio- and matcha-spiked cream cheese froth. It sounds like chaos, but it’s nicely balanced with the coffee’s bitterness and tang from the cream cheese. In other words, it's artificial pistachio flavoring for grown-ups.
You Me Korean Restaurant
We wouldn’t recommend a place solely on friendly servers. But if we did, we’d recommend this little Korean spot in New Malden to everyone we meet. But the smiley staff and top service aren’t even the best thing about this place. What’s even better are the excellent traditional Korean dishes you won’t find everywhere. Things like jajangmyeon—a noodle dish topped with a thick black bean and onion sauce (that you’ll want at least once a week after trying), or dak galbi—a spicy stir-fried chicken dish. With a compact but cosy room, it’s ideal for a small group but if you’re hoping to get a bowl of those noodles all to yourself, it’s worth a solo trip as well.
Harry's Pizzeria Miami Beach
Harry’s is a pizza spot from the Michael’s Genuine team with a couple locations in Miami—and it’s always a reliable choice for a good meal. The Lincoln Road location sits in that sweet spot—it’s not too fancy but still nice enough to sit down with a couple friends or share a bottle of wine with a date. You definitely want to get one of the really solid Neapolitan pizzas on the table. But there are appetizers worth ordering too, like the crispy polenta fries or the peaches and stracciatella. It’s very walk-in friendly too, so keep it in mind next time you’re nearby, reservation-less, and your stomach is starting to make weird noises.
Gunsmoke
There will never be such a thing as too many industry dinner spots in Hollywood. Feel free to add Gunsmoke to the rolodex. This upscale Japanese-American spot has all the necessary elements to put agents and their clients at ease: a semi-hidden location behind the Columbia Square complex, a shiny dining room with lots of privacy to close deals, and a very good house martini. But what sets Gunsmoke apart from the pack is the food. You’ll eat dishes like tuna sashimi topped with little flecks of dry-aged ham, warm cabbage salad, and a very spicy lamb sisig. Not everything is a success here—we wanted more flavor and heat from the crispy quail with Szechuan peppercorn—but overall, Gunsmoke’s menu is interesting and far outpaces the neighborhood competition.
Meteora
Meteora isn’t just another restaurant on Melrose, it’s a bizarre fine dining experience from the people behind Vespertine. Walk through the spiraling bird’s nest of an entrance and you’ll feel like a cult is hosting you at a meditation retreat in the Congo rainforest. Beige-colored banquettes line the walls, indoor trees stretch up toward a giant skylight, and knotted rope light fixtures hang above every table. A friendly server will explain each complicated dish in a hushed tone, and you’ll spend the next three hours eating unexpected but mostly underseasoned dishes. There’s an avocado pie, which is basically a tostada, topped with bone marrow vinaigrette, wildflower porridge bread paired with buffalo milk curds, and chewy grilled morels served on a leaf with a side of overripe plantains. You can get drinks with dinner here, but you can only order from their cocktail menu, which reads like a list of herbal tonics. As unique and otherworldly as Meteora is, the actual restaurant part of the experience is fairly underwhelming. We'll check back again to see if this place evolves into something worth your time and money.
Laurel Tavern
Come to Laurel Tavern any weekday after 4:30pm and you’ll find every type of after-work drinks situation going down. Studio coworkers bitching about how awful their managers are, roommates unraveling about their dating lives, and solo commuters grabbing a beer while traffic on Laurel Canyon dies down. Prices are reasonable—especially during their daily Happy Hour from 3-6pm when beer is $5 and select cocktails and wine are $8—and the bar food is all extremely solid. The Laurel Burger, which comes with a thick, medium beef patty and topped with honey mustard, onions, pickles, and cheddar, is worth pulling over for regardless if there’s traffic or not.
Burosu Ramen
Opened quietly in 2020, Burosu Ramen has quickly risen to become one of the best ramen shops in the entire Valley. The menu here is fairly big—there are both hot and cold appetizers, plus an entire hand roll section—but if it’s your first time, concentrate on the house ramens. The spicy Reddo is a standout, made with Japanese chili oil and sesame paste. For something lighter, go for the brothless Orenji with marinated ground pork and red ginger. We’ve yet to pick a favorite between the two, which is why we just order both and take the leftovers home.
Uovo Studio City
There are so many euro-centric pasta spots along Ventura Blvd. that, at times, it’s tough to tell them apart. That’s why the arrival of Uovo feels like a breath of fresh air. Located in the Sportsmen Lodge redevelopment, Uovo is a casual pasta bar with multiple locations across the city. And yet, it hasn’t fallen prey to the pitfalls of mini-chains. This is well-executed, consistent pasta in a welcoming environment that works for lunch meetings, casual date nights, or grabbing a glass of wine by yourself at the bar. There are close to 15 different pastas on the menu, but standouts include the cacio e pepe and brodo, a broth-filled pasta filled with savory, pork-stuffed tortellini.
Ceviche Love
A small part of us is glad that Ceviche Love isn’t closer to central Austin, because if it were we’d probably eat their lime-dressed Sinaloan style ceviche for about 50% of our meals—it’s bright, tart, and packed full of fresh seafood. Another 25% of our meals would probably be spent with their oyster preparados—raw gulf oysters topped with ceviche—and we’d reserve the last quarter eating nuts and fruits to help bring our mouths back to a suitable PH. Instead, we’ll have to save those delicious moments for when we find ourselves out near COTA, because we haven’t successfully made a trip out there without a Ceviche Love pit stop.
Mantee Cafe
Mantee is one of our favorite Armenian restaurants in LA. The family-run spot has a quirky, rustic interior that feels like you’re eating lunch at a distant aunt’s one-bedroom apartment in Ojai, and there’s a lush back patio ideal for a quiet solo meal. As its name suggests, mantee is the specialty here, and while the sumac and yogurt-covered dumpling dish is among our favorite versions in town, don’t even think about getting the check until both the dolma and sizzling hot feta have made it onto your table as well.
Nossa Omakase
Dinner at Nossa Omakase would just be another laughably ridiculous South Beach dining experience if it wasn’t for the fact that it is literally Miami’s most expensive omakase. For $345 to over $400 per person, one might understandably expect a thoughtful meal consisting of rare fish flown in from Japan, sushi rice that’s perfect down to each individual grain, or just a general display of creativity and kitchen skills that warrant spending this kind of money.
Bodega SF
At Bodega SF near Union Square, you’ll feast on family-style Northern Vietnamese dishes that are a mix of comforting, familiar flavors and interesting new ones. Oysters are topped with yuzu coconut foam, and beef carpaccio is zhuzhed up with citrus fish sauce and lime. The whole-fried branzino is the perfect balance of crisp on the outside and flaky on the inside, while the umami-packed mushroom and pork-filled bánh cuốn will make you want to order another round after your first bite. But to really see what this contemporary restaurant can do, go for the chef’s tasting menu ($88)—it’s an eight-course, non-stop parade of their best family-style dishes.
Mexico 1810 Taqueria
Mexico 1810 is a casual spot in Allapattah serving some of the best Mexican food in the City of Miami. The dining room has a colorful abstract mural, canary yellow vinyl booths, and strings of papel picado hanging from the ceilings. There’s a separate bar in the back where you can sip a michelada while vibing to banda and cumbia music and eating the most overstuffed quesadillas we’ve ever had. It’s a good idea to come here on Monday, the one day a week when they serve gorditas. The thick corn tortillas are split open and stuffed with rich stews like chicharrón or calabacitas. Mondays are also when you can get two plates of some of Miami’s best nachos for the price of one. Desserts here tend to sell out quickly, but they have a small display of Mexican snack cakes like gansitos, which taste best after spending some time in your freezer.
