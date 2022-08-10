Meteora isn’t just another restaurant on Melrose, it’s a bizarre fine dining experience from the people behind Vespertine. Walk through the spiraling bird’s nest of an entrance and you’ll feel like a cult is hosting you at a meditation retreat in the Congo rainforest. Beige-colored banquettes line the walls, indoor trees stretch up toward a giant skylight, and knotted rope light fixtures hang above every table. A friendly server will explain each complicated dish in a hushed tone, and you’ll spend the next three hours eating unexpected but mostly underseasoned dishes. There’s an avocado pie, which is basically a tostada, topped with bone marrow vinaigrette, wildflower porridge bread paired with buffalo milk curds, and chewy grilled morels served on a leaf with a side of overripe plantains. You can get drinks with dinner here, but you can only order from their cocktail menu, which reads like a list of herbal tonics. As unique and otherworldly as Meteora is, the actual restaurant part of the experience is fairly underwhelming. We'll check back again to see if this place evolves into something worth your time and money.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO