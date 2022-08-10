ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Ohio parent charged after over 200 teens partied at his property

By John Lynch
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11evMp_0hBdiNGH00

OHIO ( WTRF )- A man from Jefferson County is facing multiple charges after over 200 teens allegedly partied on his property.

Many teens were underage, says Jefferson County officials, and that party grew bigger after word got out over social media.

The party was discovered by authorities after they were called to Trinity Medical Center West when one of the people at the party was treated for a head injury because they allegedly got pistol-whipped.

Four teens who were allegedly at the party told deputies that the property was in a dead-end area and was isolated by one house nearby.

The CHIPS Act is signed. What now for Intel and Ohio?

One of the four teens was a 16-year-old- who said she was punched in the nose by a large male from Wheeling, WV when she tried to break up one of the fights.

A McMechen, WV male was taken to Wheeling Hospital with cuts to his face and head after being struck by a broken bottle.

According to the report, the teens told deputies that the property owner, Travis Turkal, was present during the property, and before the party was broken up, he fired a shotgun in the air and yelled, ” Who wants this? I will blast any of ((expletive.).” They also claimed that Turkal pointed the gun at multiple party members as they ran to their vehicles.

Deputies said when they arrived at the property, they found alcoholic cans, bottles, and boxes spread around the area.

Turkal allegedly told deputies that his 17-year-old was going to have a party, but he wasn’t there for most of it. When he returned home, the party was “an unreasonable size,” and everyone had to leave.

Turkal claimed that he did not show any firearms or shoot any weapon. and that fights started “when he attempted to take peoples’ car keys.”

Turkal is charged with aggravated menacing, child endangerment, and having weapons while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
WTRF- 7News

Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search

Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshal’s service said Johnson […]
TOLEDO, OH
YourErie

Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls

Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12. These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township. The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio FBI standoff suspect: Did he live in Columbus?

See a previous press conference where the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained the standoff situation in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man named as the shooter that tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office and later got in a standoff with authorities may have been from Columbus. The Ohio State […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic#Car Keys#Firearms#Wheeling Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Your Radio Place

Trial set in Muskingum County for Cambridge woman charged with over 150 felonies

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A September trial has been set in the Muskingum County Court for Rhonda Boyd of Cambridge. Boyd was indicted and then arrested in May with over 150 felony charges. She was a former bail bondsman with Anytime Bail Bonds in Cambridge. Her indictment alleged that she...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest man wanted for murder

Acting on a tip, Wheeling Police say they located a subject wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina. Around 4:00 pm, Tuesday, Wheeling Police say they received a call from a detective in South Carolina. The detective provided information that a murder suspect may be in the East Wheeling area and provided the nickname […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County

BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy