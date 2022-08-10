ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dogecoin Daily: Price Plunges Sharply Ahead Of Inflation Data — But Community Revels In '69 Milestone'

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ylnuk_0hBdiG5C00

Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped 7.4% lower to $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning.

The meme coin's price plunged along with larger coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 3.8% to $1.1 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour -7.4%

24-hour against Bitcoin -3.1%

24-hour against Ethereum -1.6%

7-day 1.1%

30-day 4.35%

YTD performance

-60.8%

The DOGE Factors

  • Dogecoin was not among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz.
  • The 24-hour trading volume for Dogecoin rose 23.1% to $580.75 million, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass data indicated that $3.46 million worth of DOGE were liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme coin slid sharply.
  • The relative strength index for Dogecoin was 50.82, according to TradingView. A RSI above 70 means an asset is overbought, while below 30 it indicates it is oversold.

Correction Due To CPI Fears But…

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said the correction was ushered in due to fears surrounding consumer price index data — due to be released on Wednesday. Trader Justin Bennett warned his followers on Twitter to expect volatility ahead of the inflation data release. However, if inflation eases, the apex coin could “burst above its recent trading range,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

Dogecoin Touches 69 Cents

Dogecoin’s official Twitter handle shared a meme that highlighted the memecoin hitting 69 cents on Tuesday.

DOGE On The Web

The original Dogecoin mascot Kabosu, enjoyed a sunny day kayaking, according to a blog post, first noted on the Twitter feed of the Dogecoin Foundation. Kabosu is an elderly Shiba Inu dog that has gone on to become the face of the memecoin.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ethereum Tops $2,000 First Time In 2 Months, Up 121% From Mid-June Lows: What's Driving The Rally?

The risk-on mood has proved salubrious for the financial markets, and cryptocurrencies are no exception, especially Ethereum ETH/USD, which has been a standout. Ethereum On A Tear: Since peaking at $4,891.70 on an intraday basis on Nov. 16, 2021, Ethereum was on a secular decline until January 2022. A consolidation phase followed, with the crypto moving sideways in a broad range of 2,350-3,500, stung by global economic worries. It moved below the range in early May and was seen going into a free fall until mid-June.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bennett
Benzinga

Applied Industrial Technologies Gets Price Target Hike Following Q4 Results

KeyBanc analyst Ken Newman raised the price target for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc AIT to $140 from $120 while maintaining the Overweight ratings on the shares. Newman mentions that the management is taking a rational approach to FY23 guidance given tougher comparisons and macro uncertainty. However, he views the guidance...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Inflation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Dogecoin Daily#Bitcoin 3 1#Ethereum 1 6#Ytd#Coinglass#Tradingview#Rsi#Oanda
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Data
Benzinga

Beam Global: Q2 Earnings Insights

Beam Glb BEEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beam Glb missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Qualcomm CFO Says Company Is 'Naturally Positioned' To Benefit From The Digital Transformation: 'The Opportunity In Front Of Us Is Unlimited'

QUALCOMM Inc QCOM shares surged in July leading up to the company's quarterly results. A strong earnings report from the chipmaker at the end of the month helped to reinforce the recent rally. "We had record revenue both in IoT and automotive, and within handsets, we saw tremendous year-over-year growth...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Are Rocket Lab's Shares Undervalued?

In comparison with perceived market-leader SpaceX, Rocket Lab USA's RKLB valuation is underwhelming. Given its $2.5 billion market capitalization, Rocket Lab is eclipsed by the $127 billion SpaceX. However, analysts believe that assessing Rocket Lab's true worth warrants a look beyond its immediate financial results and into the pieces it is adding to the game.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy